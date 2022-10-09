Serena Williams among women immortalized in New York flower show

Recently retired tennis star Serena Williams was one of the women to be honored at the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES floral show being held in Manhattan's Hudson Yards.

Williams, 41, stepped away from the sport she graced for over two decades following this year's US Open. The American won bountiful accolades, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era.

Tina Barkley, the co-founder of Fleurs de Villes, said in a conversation with Reuters that the Femme show was a celebration of "remarkable women."

"We're so thrilled to be back here for our third show at Hudson Yards," Barkley said. "And we're bringing our FEMME show, which is a celebration of remarkable women. So you'll see everyone from the queen to J. Lo to Bella Abzug to Serena Williams to Billie Holiday, Chita Rivera."

"Serena was the one player that I felt I could not beat" - Vania King on facing Serena Williams

Williams and King at the 2016 US Open

Former tennis player Vania King recently spoke about her experience facing Serena Williams. The duo squared off twice at the US Open in 2014 and 2016 with Williams winning comfortably each time.

On Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, King talked about the intimidating atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium and revealed that she never believed that she could beat Williams.

"I never played in that situation before, it was very different. Playing Serena on Ashe, prime-time, full stadium," King said.

"So it's super stressful. Serena was the one player that I felt I could not beat because I knew that it was not just playing her, she was an incredible player of course, but also the moment. I had to play the moment too. I had a nice threshold of 10,000 people but when we got to more than 10,000...Against Serena, you're talking 50/100+ broadcasting out so that was the hard part," she added.

