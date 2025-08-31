  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Serena Williams pulls off classic sibling move, shares honest reaction to seeing sister Venus Williams with new US Open partner instead of her

WATCH: Serena Williams pulls off classic sibling move, shares honest reaction to seeing sister Venus Williams with new US Open partner instead of her

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:44 GMT
Serena Williams and Venus Williams - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams recently shared her lighthearted, honest reaction to seeing her sister, Venus Williams, playing with a new US Open partner instead of her. The latter recently concluded her singles tournament at the event.

Ad

Venus' singles tournament campaign at the US Open wrapped up after her early loss in the first round against Karolina Muchova. Currently, she is competing in the women's doubles tournament, where she has teamed up with Leylah Fernandez, and they were recently seen playing together in the second round of the event against Eri Hozumi and Ulrikke Eikeri.

The American-Canadian pair progressed to the next round after registering a 7-6(1), 6-1 win over their opponents. During the course of the match, Serena Williams shared a hilarious reaction to her sister playing with a new US partner by uploading a video on TikTok. She pulled a classic sister move by showing her sister and Fernandez on her TV screen and then reacting to their partnership by rolling her eyes. Here is the video of the hilarious reaction dropped by the former world No. 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were last seen playing together at the 2022 US Open mixed doubles tournament. There, the duo fell short of advancing further than the first round.

Venus Williams made her feelings known about the rumors surrounding her and Serena Williams' dynamic

Venus Williams recently sat for an interview with Marie Claire, where she answered the questions surrounding the ins and outs of her bond with her sister, Serena Williams. She opened up about how some people made claims about their bond being fake as they competed against each other at various tournaments.

Ad

Addressing these claims, Venus spoke about the fascination around her and her sister's dynamic.

"There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” Venus Williams said laughing.
Ad

She added:

"So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together," Venus mentioned.

Serena Williams recently penned a heartfelt message for her sister, Venus Williams, after her return to the US Open women's doubles tournament despite her early exit from the singles tournament.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications