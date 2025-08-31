WATCH: Serena Williams pulls off classic sibling move, shares honest reaction to seeing sister Venus Williams with new US Open partner instead of her

Serena Williams recently shared her lighthearted, honest reaction to seeing her sister, Venus Williams, playing with a new US Open partner instead of her. The latter recently concluded her singles tournament at the event.Venus' singles tournament campaign at the US Open wrapped up after her early loss in the first round against Karolina Muchova. Currently, she is competing in the women's doubles tournament, where she has teamed up with Leylah Fernandez, and they were recently seen playing together in the second round of the event against Eri Hozumi and Ulrikke Eikeri.The American-Canadian pair progressed to the next round after registering a 7-6(1), 6-1 win over their opponents. During the course of the match, Serena Williams shared a hilarious reaction to her sister playing with a new US partner by uploading a video on TikTok. She pulled a classic sister move by showing her sister and Fernandez on her TV screen and then reacting to their partnership by rolling her eyes. Here is the video of the hilarious reaction dropped by the former world No. 1.Venus Williams and Serena Williams were last seen playing together at the 2022 US Open mixed doubles tournament. There, the duo fell short of advancing further than the first round.Venus Williams made her feelings known about the rumors surrounding her and Serena Williams' dynamic Venus Williams recently sat for an interview with Marie Claire, where she answered the questions surrounding the ins and outs of her bond with her sister, Serena Williams. She opened up about how some people made claims about their bond being fake as they competed against each other at various tournaments.Addressing these claims, Venus spoke about the fascination around her and her sister's dynamic.&quot;There’s been kind of a fascination about Serena and I, right? Because we played [against] each other so many times and people were like: ‘How do they, like, get along? Do they really like each other? They’re just faking it,” Venus Williams said laughing. She added:&quot;So we’re really excited to actually share more of ourselves. I don’t think a lot of people know that much about us when it really comes down to it, especially our dynamic together,&quot; Venus mentioned.Serena Williams recently penned a heartfelt message for her sister, Venus Williams, after her return to the US Open women's doubles tournament despite her early exit from the singles tournament.