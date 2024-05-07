WATCH: Serena Williams does push-ups to get her "arms looking good" for Met Gala 2024, flexes in dazzling gold dress to show off the results

Serena Williams dazzled in an all-gold outfit at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Turning heads with the gilded Balenciaga creation, the 42-year-old walked the red carpet with a long dramatic train.

Williams also shared behind-the-scene pictures and videos via an Instagram story. They included her getting ready and sitting down for hair and makeup with products from her cosmetic line, Wyn.

In one of the videos, the 23-time Grand Slam champion can be seen doing push-ups. A voice behind the camera can be heard asking her to face the camera. Williams can be seen following the instruction and on a lighter note says she needs to 'look good' for the event.

"Let's see that face champ. Got the money maker," said a voice behind the camera on Williams' Instagram.

"[Grunts] I've got my arms look good for the red carpet," she replied.

Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram

Williams later took to Wyn's Instagram to post a video of her photoshoot where she showed off her cosmetic range. She later flexed her well-exercised arms for a power pose.

"When the arms and beauty are both a flex. Get ready with @serenawilliams to attend the 2024 Met Gala," wrote Williams on Instagram.

Williams contrasted the gold gown with black opera gloves, black stockings and black pointed stillettos.

Serena Williams collaborated with Balenciaga's creative team to create 'truly extraordinary' Met Gala dress

Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala

Serena Williams was appreciative of the creative team at Balenciaga for their collaboration in creating her gown for the 2024 Met Gala. The creation kept beautifully with the dress code of 'The Garden of Time' at the event.

The look was inspired by 'Look 52' from the design house’s 51st couture collection originally in all-black. It also borrowed elements from the Balenciaga archives in Paris.

As per an article in Vogue, it took the design team 25 meters of gold foil-laminated taffeta that they sourced from Italy. They also dedicated 150 hours to the pattern-making of the couture piece.

“It’s truly been an honor to collaborate with the talented Balenciaga team on such a memorable and glamorous piece,” said Williams, as per Vogue. “This gown represents a collective effort to create something truly extraordinary, and I am immensely proud to be the one to showcase it.”

Other tennis players at the event included Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova.

