WATCH: Serena Williams shares video montage to celebrate end of 2022, thanks Venus Williams, husband, and daughter for making year memorable for her

Like most other tennis players, Serena Williams took to social media to celebrate the end of 2022.

It was a very eventful year for the 23-time Grand Slam winner as she announced her retirement from tennis, playing her final tournament at the 2022 US Open. Williams also had a lot going on off the court, with her venture capital firm Serena Ventures raising $111 million to power early-stage startups.

The 41-year-old and her sister Venus Williams were both honored by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery as part of the Portrait of a Nation Award earlier this year.

Williams celebrated the end of 2022 by sharing a video montage of numerous memories throughout the year on Instagram. She also thanked her husband Alexis Ohanian, daughter Olympia, and sister Venus Williams for making the year memorable for her.

"Grateful for everyone who has made this year so memorable," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram video.

Serena Williams will not feature in the 2023 WTA Tour, but her sister Venus Williams will be seen in action. Venus is currently in Auckland where she will compete in the ASB Classic as a wildcard.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will be up against Katie Volynets in the first round of the WTA 250 event.

How did Serena Williams fare in the 2022 WTA Tour

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams made her first appearance on the 2022 WTA Tour at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne where she partnered Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles event. The pair reached the semifinals of the tournament before pulling out as the Tunisian sustained an injury.

Williams then competed at Wimbledon as a wildcard and suffered a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) defeat to Harmony Tan in the first round.

The Florida-born received a wildcard for the Canadian Open and won her first match of the season at the WTA 1000 tournament, beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-4. However, she suffered a 6-2, 6-4 defeat against 12th seed Belinda Bencic and was eliminated.

The American endured another disappointment at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati as she was thrashed 6-4, 6-0 by Emma Raducanu in the opening round.

Williams then competed at the US Open as a wildcard and reached the third round of the Grand Slam with wins over Danka Kovinic and then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. However, she lost 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 41-year-old also competed in the women's doubles at the 2022 US Open with sister Venus Williams as her partner. However, the pair suffered a 7-6 (5), 6-4 defeat to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

