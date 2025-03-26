WATCH: Serena Williams all smiles as she catches up with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray after witnessing Serb's Miami Open 4R win

Novak Djokovic was spotted alongside Serena Williams at the Hard Rock Stadium at the ongoing Miami Open. The American icon attended the Serb's Round of 16 clash against Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic has been in fine form at this year's Miami Open, having entered the event for the first time since 2019. Ahead of the event, the 24-time Major champion's form was not great as he had suffered opening-round exits at Doha and Indian Wells. However, he was close to his best in his first two wins against Rinki Hijikata and Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

The Serb was in imperious form in his match against Musetti as he registered a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over the Italian. The former World No. 1 got broken once in the match, but he broke the Italian's serve five times, which was a key highlight of the match.

After the win, Djokovic was seen meeting up with Serena Williams, who was courtside, watching his performance against Musetti. The duo was all smiles as they posed for photos and were seen having a brief chat. Williams, later, also went up to Djokovic's coach, Andy Murray, and greeted the Brit and had a brief chat with him. Tennis insider Jose Morgado shared visuals of the moments on his X (formerly Twitter) account

Novak Djokovic will take on 24th-seeded Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have an excellent record at the Miami Open

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have had great success at the Miami Open as they have six and eight titles in the Magic City, respectively.

The Serb won his maiden title in Miami back in 2007, when he defeated Guillermo Canas in the final. His last title came in 2016, where he won against Kei Nishikori in the final. A seventh title would see Djokovic secure the record for the most number of titles in Miami, breaking his tie with Andre Agassi who also had six titles here.

Serena Williams has eight titles in Miami, which is the most for any WTA player in the history of the event. She won her maiden title there back in 2002 with a win over Jennifer Capriati in the final, and clinched her last title back in 2015 with a win over Carla Suarez Navarro in the final.

For Djokovic, this might be the best chance to clinch his record-breaking seventh title in Miami, as some of his closest rivals, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, have already bowed out of the competition. Top seed Alexander Zverev is still there, but the Serb has an 8-5 head-to-head record against the German.

