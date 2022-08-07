Watch: Serena Williams surprises ball kids at Canadian Open 

After a much-anticipated comeback at Wimbledon, Serena Williams is all set to kick off her US Open series at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

In a short video uploaded to the National Bank Open's Twitter page, Williams can be seen greeting surprised and extremely happy ball kids in Toronto.

"@serenawilliams surprising the #NBO22 ball crew," the post was captioned.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's gesture was greatly appreciated on social media, with one fan thanking the American legend for "sharing the love."

"That is so sweet!! They are going to remember this. Thank you Serena for sharing the love," the user wrote.

Williams could also be seen practicing her backhand ahead of the National Bank Open that begins on Monday.

"Out here @Serenawilliams," the post was captioned.

Williams returned to action at the Eastbourne International earlier this year, but chose to take part only in doubles before entering the fray in the singles competition at Wimbledon.

At Eastbourne, the American partnered with Ons Jabeur and the duo reached the quarterfinals following which they had to withdraw due to the Tunisian injuring her right leg.

Williams went down fighting against Harmony Tan in the first round at Wimbledon a week later. It was her first singles match since withdrawing in the first round at SW19 last year owing to a hamstring injury.

The former World No. 1 won the National Bank Open in 2001, 2011, and 2013.

Serena Williams in search of 24th Major

Serena Williams with the 2017 Australian Open trophy

Serena Williams is in search of her 24th Grand Slam title, which will enable her to draw level with Margaret Court for most Major titles.

The tennis legend has reached four Grand Slam finals since winning the 2017 Australian Open, but was unable to win any.

She defeated sister Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open and 23rd Major in 2017, which saw her surpass Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

The American reached two consecutive US Open finals in 2018 and 2019 but fell at the final hurdle.

A controversial loss to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final was followed by a defeat at the hands of Bianca Andreescu a year later.

Williams also lost the 2018 Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber before going down to Simona Halep in the 2019 final.

