Watch: Soccer star Gareth Bale gives tennis a try as he showcases his skills on court

Former Welsh professional footballer Gareth Bale has ventured onto the tennis court, showcasing his remarkable forehand skills.

Gareth Bale officially announced his retirement from professional football in January 2023 after a distinguished 16-year career. He began his journey as a defender but eventually transitioned into a winger, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Bale's remarkable career saw him represent prominent clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur in England and Real Madrid in Spain, concluding his playing days with Los Angeles FC in the United States.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, Gareth Bale was spotted on the tennis court displaying his impressive forehand shots.

Gareth Bale is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, boasting an impressive collection of titles and accomplishments. His trophy cabinet includes a record five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and an additional ten major trophies. With over a hundred caps for Wales, he played a pivotal role in leading the nation to their first World Cup appearance since 1958 at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Throughout his career, Bale showcased his attacking prowess by scoring a remarkable 185 goals and providing 137 assists. He was renowned for his exceptional speed, endurance, heading ability, precise ball control, and remarkable free-kick skills, which set him apart as a truly exceptional talent in the world of football.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale both impressed as they featured in Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star Match in Rome

2023 Ryder Cup - All-Star Match

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic made an unexpected transition from his tennis racket to golf clubs, and former Welsh football sensation Gareth Bale also joined the ranks in the 2023 Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star Match.

This event served as a thrilling prelude to the main competition between Europe and the USA, which commenced on September 29, 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf Club. Team Europe emerged victorious in the competition.

The celebrity All-Star Match brought together a star-studded lineup, including not only Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale but also content creator Garett Hilbert, surfer Leonardo Firoavanti, former Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko, Hollywood sensation Kathryn Newton, former NFL star Victor Cruz, and seasoned golfers Corey Pavin and Colin Montgomerie.

Since his retirement from football, Gareth Bale has found a new passion on the golf course. In the lead-up to the All-Star game, he notably participated in the BMW Pro-Am and the Festival of Sport and Golf Championship. Prior to the event, the Welshman faced a minor injury, and when questioned about it, he candidly shared his thoughts.

"The legs are fine but the back is a bit stiff after the other day. I struck it okay, it didn’t seem to go too far off line so hopefully the fans are a bit safer," Gareth Bale said.