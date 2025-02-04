WATCH: Sofia Kenin's father Alex gives the middle finger on live camera in bizarre scenes during daughter's crushing Abu Dhabi loss

Sofia Kenin's father Alex Kenin made some questionable gestures while he was courtside for his daughter's match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The internet was quick to take note of him flipping out during an instance while the match was going on, as the hilarious video quickly surfaced online.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of the bizarre incident.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The video shows Alex Kenin showing his middle finger to the camera telecasting the match live after it panned at him for a while.

Notwithstanding the histrionics pulled by Sr. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open title winner was defeated 6-3, 6-1 by the sixth seed. The 26-year-old won two back-to-back matches in the qualifiers stage to make it to the main draw of the tournament. However, with this loss, Kenin has to bid adieu to the tournament in the first round.

Her father as she claims has also been a monumental part of her journey as a coach. However, the duo announced their parting from one another in 2021.

"It was a difficult decision"- Sofia Kenin candidly spoke on coping with professional separation from long-time coach and father Alex Kenin

Sofia Kenin with her father Alex Kenin after winning the 2020 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The American tennis star, Sofia Kenin spoke about how difficult it was to try to take control of her own game and play tennis on her own terms as she parted ways with her father Alex Kenin as her coach.

She announced the separation in May 2021. She spoke to the reporters a few days after breaking the news primarily on her social media.

“Obviously it was a difficult decision. It wasn't easy. I give him credit to everything that he's done. We have had great success together. As I said, it was a difficult decision, but I felt that—you know, we both kind of agreed that it was time to part ways. So far it's going good. Yeah, I mean, it's obviously not easy, but I feel like this was the right decision for me and I'm excited to see what's gonna happen next,” Sofia was quoted as saying by Tennisnow.com.

This was a significant step for her as she felt it was time to move forward in her career by herself.

“I had great success with my dad, and I felt like now was the time for me to kind of like do what I wanted to do myself in terms of my tennis, my career,” she added.

After primarily playing under the coaching of Michael Joyce from 2023 to the end of 2024, Sofia is once again being mentored by her father Alex for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback