Watch: Spectator enters the court during Halle Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz

The Halle Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz had its fair share of drama on Sunday. One such moment was when a spectator ran onto the court at the end of the first set and attempted to tie herself to the net.

The spectator was soon removed by security and play resumed. She was later revealed to be a climate activist.

This isn't the first time a spectator has attempted to tie themselves to the net during a tennis match this season. A similar incident occurred during the French Open semifinal between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.

Iain @Iain10912 Spectator has tied themselves to the net, where are security? #RolandGarros Spectator has tied themselves to the net, where are security? #RolandGarros https://t.co/bz35PLrcbj

The Halle Open final had quite a few dramatic moments. One in particular saw Daniil Medvedev screaming at his coach Gilles Cervara mid-match, after which Cervara was seen storming out of the stadium.

Hubert Hurkacz beat Daniil Medvedev to win the Halle Open

Hubert Hurkacz won his maiden ATP 500 title

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win his fifth career title and maiden ATP 500 title. During his on-court interview, the Pole said that he was "super excited" after winning his first title of the season.

“I’m super excited, I’ve been waiting a little bit for my first [title] this year," Hurkacz said. "I’m happy to win my first ATP 500 title and of course, on the grass it is very special. I was serving pretty good today and got a little bit of momentum from the first game. I saved a couple of deuces on my service game and then I managed to break Daniil’s serve so I definitely got a little bit of momentum. I’m very happy with the win in front of such a great crowd here."

Hurkacz now has a 3-2 head-to-head lead over Daniil Medvedev, who lost his second final in successive weeks. The Russian is next scheduled to compete at the Mallorca Open as the top seed and will look to end his grasscourt season on a high. Medvedev will not compete at Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The World No. 1 is yet to win a title since his victory at the 2021 US Open. He will face compatriot Aslan Karatsev in his opening match in Mallorca.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far