WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas & Arthur Fils get into heated argument, chair umpire forced to intervene in Italian Open controversy

Arthur Fils registered his fourth consecutive victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. But both players were involved in a heated argument during their third-round match at the Italian Open on Sunday, requiring the chair umpire's intervention.

In the near two-hour match, Tsitsipas won the first set 6-2. But the 20-year-old Fils bounced back with his excellent net play and serious backhand winners, winning the next two sets 6-4, 6-2, to seal his spot in the fourth round.

The Frenchman was animated during the entire match. After the match, when the two players met to shake hands, there was a long discussion between them, which seemed like a heated argument, and the chair umpire had to intervene to separate them.

Fils, though, clarified in his post-match interview that it was nothing serious.

"I like him; he's a great guy" Arthur Fils on his on-court controversy with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open

Arthur Fils speaking at a press conference - Source: Getty

In the post-match interview, Arthur Fils was asked about his conversation with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the net. He explained:

“I like him. He’s a great guy. A great champion. It was a bit tight in the middle of the 2nd set. He went for my body. It’s part of the game. There’s nothing wrong with it. I tried to find a way to fight.

"I found this kind of excuse to go and to fight. Ok, he told me at the end he wasn’t going for my body. I told him ‘I know it.’ It’s ok. It’s all good. I just needed to find a way to fight."

Tsitsipas had played a backhand shot that hit Fils, who thought it was intentionally directed towards his body, but the Greek star clarified that it wasn't the case after immediately apologising after the incident.

The two had met in the Barcelona Open quarter-final a few days ago, where Tsitsipas retired due to a lower-back injury after two games in the first set. Fils, though, fell in the semi-final to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

The 13th seed is now most likely to face Alexander Zverev in the fourth round in Rome on Tuesday (May 13). World No. 2 Zverev is set to play against a qualifier, Vilius Gaubas.

