Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas gears up for 2022 season in Dubai

Roland Garros runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming 2022 season. The Greek, who underwent elbow surgery last month, has slowly increased the intensity of his training sessions in Dubai.

In the latest practice video released by a fan on Twitter on December 21, the World No. 4 can be seen hitting his groundstrokes freely, without holding himself back.

You can watch the video here:

GPanoutsos @GPanoutsos Good afternoon world from beautiful warm and ☀️ Dubai 🇦🇪 #tsitsipas Good afternoon world from beautiful warm and ☀️ Dubai 🇦🇪 #tsitsipas https://t.co/TvfVA26WIp

The former ATP Finals champion has been careful not to overburden his elbow with heavy training sessions right away. In an earlier video posted on December 15, the Greek was seen indulging in a fun doubles practice session.

Tsitsidaily @tsitsidaily Stef practicing in Dubai!😍💙 Stef practicing in Dubai!😍💙 https://t.co/PQFTJpFJbR

In a gradual progression, Tsitsipas was next seen having a light hit without putting pressure on his recuperating elbow.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Family 🇬🇷 @Tsitsifam Stef hitting in Dubai via alkistis_panoutsou_ on IG Stef hitting in Dubai via alkistis_panoutsou_ on IG https://t.co/Vcj7MCZXv3

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros, who is also a professional player, could next be seen working on their speed, endurance and leg strength. The two kept putting the hard yards in under the watchful eyes of Stefanos' fitness coach, Frederic Lefebvre, who has been a part of his team since 2017.

With Tsitsipas' most recent training video showing an increase in intensity, it is clear the Greek is well on his way to peaking at the Australian Open, where he has been a two-time semifinalist.

Tsitsipas attends the Abu Dhabi GP during his Middle East sojourn

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a remarkable first half of 2021, reaching the French Open final and winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo. However, the season didn't end well for him.

A persistent elbow injury compelled him to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin following his first match. The Greek ultimately went under the knife on November 25 and subsequently announced his plans to do his pre-season in Dubai before heading Down Under.

After arriving in the Middle East, Tsitsipas also took some time out to attend the riveting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with his younger brother Pavlos. A self-confessed Max Verstappen fan, the Greek's joy knew no bounds when the Red Bull driver was crowned world champion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who recently became a part of the Red Bull family, was in their box with his brother and got to celebrate with the entire team.

The 23-year-old later called the experience "pure epicness" during a chat session with his fans on Twitter Spaces.

Also Read Article Continues below

"It was pure epicness," he said. "It was a historical moment, in a way. Like it still gives me chills."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra