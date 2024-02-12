WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa enjoy intense practice session in Doha

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa recently indulged in an intense practice hit ahead of the latter's campaign at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open this week.

Tsitsipas and Badosa began dating nearly a year ago. The couple has kept their fans updated on the goings-on of their relationship since then, making a joint social media account titled 'Tsitsidosa' where they upload their cutesy moments together.

The top player-duo's chemistry is not limited to their off-court adventures. They also practiced together at the Mallorca Championships last June under the watchful eye of Tsitsipas' father and coach Apostolos.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were spotted trading hits in Doha on Monday (February 12). The former World No. 2 Spaniard, who is coming back from a spine injury this season, was getting underneath the ball well, going by the video that surfaced online.

The men's World No. 10, meanwhile, polished his volleys as his girlfriend swatted her groundstrokes away with him at the net. Towards the end of their session, Tsitsipas hit a few first serves from the ad-court to help Badosa get a good rhythm on her return game.

The couple were joined by their team on the side courts of Doha. They both donned black for their practice hit; while Stefanos Tsitsipas was sporting a black Adidas t-shirt, Paula Badosa wore a black tank top and tights.

They were visibly in high spirits throughout, high-fiving each other at multiple junctures of the practice session. Tsitsipas offered a few tidbits to Badosa as they took a break from rallying.

The Greek was also in his girlfriend's box during her gutsy 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are both looking for redemption in 2024

Paula Badosa retrieves a ball at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa both didn't enjoy a great season on their respective tours in 2023. While the Greek failed to make a dent on the field following a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, the Spaniard was troubled by injuries as she missed three of the four Major tournaments last year.

Tsitsipas is not competing at any events this week and will make his return to the ATP Tour at the Los Cabos Open, which begins on February 19. The former World No. 3 is the defending champion at the ATP 250 tournament.

Badosa, meanwhile, awaits the winner between Liudmila Samsonova and Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The Spaniard is currently ranked outside the women's top 50 rankings and will be eager to record a good result at the WTA 1000 tournament this week.