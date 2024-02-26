WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas hilariously sings Lil Nas X’s hit single 'Old Town Road' while horse-riding on the beach ahead of Acapulco Open

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas recently explored the beaches in Mexico on horseback.

Tsitsipas set foot in Mexico last week to defend his Los Cabos title. The second seed began his campaign with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 win over Aleksandar Vukic in the second round after having received a bye in the first.

He inched closer to the finish line by overcoming Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinals. His journey, however, ceased in the semifinals, courtesy of Norway's Casper Ruud.

Following the defeat, the Greek traveled to Mexico. Tsitsipas recently posted a video of him on Instagram reciting the lyrics to Lil Nas X's hit single, 'Old Town Road,' while riding a horse, ahead of the start of the Acapulco Open's main draw.

"One of many adventures we experience in Mexico. Acapulco here we come," Stefanos Tsitsipas captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play his Acapulco opener against Russia's Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, February 27. He will also pair up with his brother Petros to compete in the doubles event.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "My goal this year is to win a Grand Slam and an Olympic medal"

Stefanos Tsitsipas with his brother and doubles partner Petros

In a recent interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas stated that winning a Grand Slam and a medal at the Paris Olympics are his two biggest goals for 2024.

Tsitsipas also emphasized on the prospect of joining forces with his younger brother Petros to represent Greece at the Games kicking off on July 26.

"My goal this year is to win a Grand Slam and an Olympic medal. It means a lot to me. Competing alongside Petros, my brother, in the Olympic Games in Paris is one of the dreams of my life," Tsitsipas said (as quoted by Punto de Break).

The Tsitsipas brothers have already bagged a doubles title, lifting the European Open title in Antwerp, Belgium, in October 2023. They defeated the pair of Adam Pavlasek and Ariel Behar 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-8 in the final.

During the same interview, Petros noted that he and his brother complement each other on the court with their respective strengths.

"What makes us very strong together, as a pair, is that Stefanos is a super athlete and I, for my part, am a player who has very good vision on the court," Petros said.