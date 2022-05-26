Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas picks Naomi Osaka as his favorite tennis Twitter account, discusses mental challenges that players endure in matches 

Tennis star and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has praised Naomi Osaka's Twitter account with the Greek labeled it as his favorite among tennis players.

Tsitstipas was being interviewed by the Tennis Channel on the back of a cart while being driven to his destination. He had to choose between questions ranging from the easiest to the most difficult ones, with all the questions being assigned points.

One such question that he chose was about which tennis player's Twitter account he likes the most on the social media platform Twitter, to which his answer was Naomi Osaka.

A question that had Tsitsipas scratching his head was "who was the person he'd least like to go on a road trip with." The World No. 4 named his brother, saying he wouldn't talk throughout the road trip.

"Oh, my god. Petros Tsitsipas because I go everywhere with him, it's my brother, yeah. No, he doesn't talk at all, I love him but I wouldn't want to go on a road trip with him. And not to give away, but I wouldn't want to choose any other player because I want to have a good relationship with everyone. So, pretty fair," Tsitsipas said.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. https://t.co/mjYhWnqdKX

"Big challenge with thoughts and different things going through my head"- Stefanos Tsitsipas on the difficulties of playing tennis

Tsitsipas in action at the 2022 French Open - Day Three

Stefanos Tsitsipas also spoke about the challenges that he faces on the court and while playing tennis. He spoke about mental pressure during competition and the challenge of staying calm and composed during matches.

"Big challenge with thoughts and different things going through my head, especially during competition, you know, there is a lot of pressure sometimes but I think that is the most challenging thing about my sport and it can get very difficult at times, mentally but also physcially. So, I feel that would be the most challenging thing I'd have to face almost every single day," Tsitsipas said.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



recovers from two sets down to defeat Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 and reach the TSURVIVE IN FIVE 🖐 @steftsitsipas recovers from two sets down to defeat Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 and reach the @rolandgarros 2nd round TSURVIVE IN FIVE 🖐@steftsitsipas recovers from two sets down to defeat Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 and reach the @rolandgarros 2nd round https://t.co/luRCyunSsY

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the second round of the 2022 French Open, surviving a massive scare against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round, coming back from two sets to love and win in five sets. The Greek faces Czech qualifier Zdeněk Kolář for a place in the third round.

