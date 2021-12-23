Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas puts up interesting Instagram post showing how to identify a Russian

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently posted an amusing reel based on a popular Instagram trend. Through the reel, the World No. 4 tried to show the world how to tell someone you're a Russian without actually telling them you're a Russian.

Taking on the popular 'tell me without telling me' challenge, Tsitsipas can be seen spreading some black caviar on toast in the video - and seemingly enjoying it to the fullest.

"Tell me you’re Russian without telling me you’re Russian," Tsitsipas captioned the post.

Russians are known to be very fond of caviar, which is widely consumed among the affluent sections of the country. And Stefanos Tsitsipas, being half-Russian himself (through his mother's side), was seemingly paying light-hearted tribute to the long-running association between Russia and caviar.

A box containing 250 grams of caviar costs around $130, so it goes without saying it is an expensive commodity. But there was a time, back in the 12th century, when caviar was quite affordable for the Russian masses because of its large-scale production.

Interestingly, Stefanos Tsitsipas's brother Petros seems impressed with his brother's social media skills. Petros mentioned through a comment on the reel that he wants Stefanos to open a 'Tik-Tok' account soon.

"Petition for Stef to create a Tik Tok account!" Petros said.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open 2021

However, some fans in the comments section speculated that Stefanos Tsitsipas was mocking Russians through his post. The Greek has famously had a run-in with Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the past.

Looking back at Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2021 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the ATP Finals 2021

The 2021 season proved to be quite a topsy-turvy one for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 23-year-old started in fine fashion, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. He later made it to the final of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Tsitsipas' peak came during the clay-court season, where he won two titles - the Monte Carlo Masters and Lyon Open. The Greek also finished as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open and Roland Garros, the latter of which was his maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas with the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 title

But things went downhill after that, as Tsitsipas suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon and early losses at the Vienna Open and US Open. The World No. 4 then suffered an elbow injury at the ATP Finals and was forced to withdraw from the tournament after a defeat to Andrey Rublev, putting an end to his 2021 season.

After a minor procedure on his elbow during the off-season, Stefanos Tsitsipas has now begun his preparations for 2022. He will be looking to open his Grand Slam account at the Australian Open, where several big names are expected to be absent due to injury or illness.

Edited by Musab Abid