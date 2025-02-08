WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts in disbelief to finding out at what age Matteo Berrettini had his first kiss

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a hilarious reaction after he heard the age Matteo Berrettini had his first kiss. The tennis stars appeared on a lighthearted questionnaire and answered some funny questions on the ATP Rotterdam 2025 (ABN AMRO Open), a clip of which was shared by the tournament's official Instagram handle.

The Greek tennis player then gasped after finding out that Berrettini had his first kiss at just 12 years of age. He also shared the story of his first kiss during the chat.

Interviewer: First kiss?

Tsitsipas: It came pretty late, I was 21 years old

Interviewer: Matteo, his first kiss was at 12

Tsitsipas: No way!

Interviewer: I know!

The 26-year-old also elaborated humorously on how late he was as compared to the Italian in terms of their first kisses.

Tsitsipas: Basically it took me Twelve years more. I lived a second life.

The clip featured Carlos Alcaraz as well who revealed that he had his first kiss at the age of 15. The Spaniard has also advanced to the semifinals of the tournament and is set to take on Hubert Hurkacz.

If he qualifies for the final, he will take on Australian star player Alex de Minaur who defeated Italian Mattia Belucci in 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini's disappointing Rotterdam 2025 runs

Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas came back into action as the sixth seed of the ABN AMRO 2025. He had an early stage of heartbreak at the Australian Open 2025, after being defeated by American Alex Michelsen in a four-set clash.

In his first round match of Rotterdam 2025, he went up against French player Harold Mayot and clashed with Dutch Tallon Griekspoor in the second, sailing smoothly past them to advance to the quarterfinals.

Tere, he met Mattia Bellucci, the 23-year-old from Italy who had upset Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16. He surprised everyone by defeating Tsitsipas in straight sets. This ended the Greek star's run at the tournament.

Matteo Berrettini on the other hand, was defeated by Holger Rune at the Australian Open. The Italian then suffered a narrow defeat in his first round match to Griekspoor in Rotterdam, losing 3-6, 7-6(2), (4)6-7.

