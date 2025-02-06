WATCH: Steffi Graf adorably corrects husband Andre Agassi after he calls Las Vegas 'my house' in warning message to Andy Roddick & Eugenie Bouchard

WTA legend Steffi Graf was recently seen correcting her husband Andre Agassi after he made a claim to challenge Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. The American ex-pro proudly declared his connection to Las Vegas, but his wife playfully insisted on claiming her share.

The legendary tennis couple Agassi and Graf are preparing for a highly anticipated doubles showdown against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. Set to commence at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Los Angeles, the upcoming Pickleball Slam 3 has raised levels of competitiveness between the ex-pros.

Pickleball Slam's official Instagram account recently shared a video in which Andre Agassi can be seen challenging the Roddick-Bouchard duo. The eight-time Grand Slam champion stated:

"I love you Andy and Genie, but Las Vegas is my house."

Right after the statement, his wife Steffi Graf adorably interrupted, claiming her share of the city.

"Our house," she added.

Finding it hard to deny the hilarious ask, Agassi firmly admitted, repeating her wife's words. The video caption also added a cheeky twist to the story, as it said:

"The kitchen may be Andre’s but the house is all Steffi’s."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are the defending champions for the Pickleball Slam. The couple defeated John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova back in February 2024, claiming the trophy and the prize money.

Andy Roddick drops a cheeky take on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's marriage

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Sports Festival 2024 - Source: Getty

American ex-pro Andy Roddick recently dropped a hilarious take on Andre Agassi's connection with Steffi Graf. The 42-year-old playfully teased his compatriot, saying he would need to raise his game to match his wife, Steffi, at the upcoming Pickleball Slam 3.

In a recent video shared by the Pickleball Slam's official Instagram account, Roddick said:

"Andre there's no doubt that you married up, the only issue is that you're gonna be playing up."

Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi teamed up for the first Pickleball Slam in 2023 and returned last year to defeat the famous duo of John McEnroe and Michael Chang. However, this time, both the legends side with their mixed doubles partners for a highly engaging event.

The third annual Pickleball Slam will take place on February 16, 2025, with top players competing for a $1 million cash prize. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN and is set to bring the excitement of pickleball to fans all across the globe.

