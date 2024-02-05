WATCH: Steve Johnson's daughters join the American on the court at Dallas Open to celebrate his 1R qualifier win in adorable fashion

Steve Johnson was joined on the court by his two daughters following his victory against Timo Stodder at the 2024 Dallas Open. Johnson won against Stodder with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifiers.

Orchestrated by the tournament organizers, the former World No. 21 was surprised by his daughters, Emma and Molly, on the court during the post-match press conference. A video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Dallas Open official account.

In the video, Johnson mentioned that it was super special and that it would be crazy for him to want to change anything in that perfect moment.

"Cute moment alert 😍 After winning his match, @SJohnson_89 is joined on court by his daughters."

The Dallas Open is currently in its third edition on the ATP tour. Competing for the prize money of $755,000, the indoor hardcourt tournament is marked by the presence of players like Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Jordan Thompson.

Steve Johnson to face Terence Atmane in the next round of qualifiers at the Dallas Open

Steve Johnson at the 2023 US Open

Steve Johnson and Terence Atmane will face each other for the first time on the professional circuit in the upcoming qualifier round of the 2024 Dallas Open.

Steve Johnson, currently ranked 246, is known for his solid performances on indoor hardcourts, as highlighted by his recent straight sets win against Timo Stodder. His record in 2024 so far is 1-0 on indoor hardcourts.

Johnson demonstrated his aggressive playstyle against Stodder, scoring 25 winners and maintaining a high efficiency on his serve, winning 89% of his points on the first serve and 61% on the second serve.

Terence Atmane, ranked 144, has shown his capabilities with a recent victory over Thai-Son Kwiatkowski. Atmane's record in 2024 stands at 5-2, with 1-0 on indoor hard courts.

In his match against Kwiatkowski, Atmane displayed his powerful serve, recording 12 aces and winning 84% of his points on the first serve and 65% on the second serve.

Both players have played one match each in the tournament so far, with Atmane spending more time on the court. With Atmane's slightly longer match history in the tournament, it will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out against Johnson’s aggressive and efficient style.