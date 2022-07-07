Watch: Students from Rafa Nadal Academy in Chicago show rousing support for the Spaniard during Wimbledon QF against Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal had some special supporters in Chicago during his 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. The Spanish legend's 'Rafa Nadal Academy' has camps situated in many parts of the world and some of the students at the Chicago camp extended their support to him on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, young students of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Chicago can be seen cheering on the 22-time Grand Slam champion with chants of "Let's go, Rafa, let's go!"

Not Rafael Nadal 🇫🇷🌱 @RaphaelDabadie What a great support from the kids at the Rafa Nadal Academy Camp in Chicago!

(📸: Avanzasports) What a great support from the kids at the Rafa Nadal Academy Camp in Chicago! (📸: Avanzasports) https://t.co/tJjsj8WrEs

The Spaniard registered yet another memorable Grand Slam comeback, battling an abdominal injury for the majority of the match to beat an in-form Fritz in five gruelling sets.

Nadal started the match on the front foot, rushing to a 3-1 lead. Fritz then raised his level to earn back the break before the second seed started struggling with his serve due to the injury and handed another break of serve to the American. Fritz won the opening set and with proceedings level midway through the second set, the Spaniard was forced to take a medical time-out.

Despite concerns arising from his team, he decided to continue and somehow found a way to win the second set. As the match progressed, he adjusted his style of play as per the demands of his body, used the support from the crowd, and somehow stretched the match to five sets.

He then dominated in the final set tie-breaker and sealed the match 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) with a big booming forehand winner, much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Just @RafaelNadal thingsThe champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) Just @RafaelNadal things 😤The champion comes back to defeat Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/G7Luqy8lSH

The two-time Wimbledon champion is set to face Australian Nick Kyrgios in Friday's semifinals, provided he is declared fit to play. After the quarterfinal, he revealed that his future in the tournament will be decided by further tests and scans on Thursday.

"The court and the energy is something else" - Rafael Nadal believes Centre Court vibe helped him win

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Speaking in his on-court interview moments after the match on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal stressed the challenge and admitted that he thought of retiring from the match at certain stages. However, he was motivated by the energy of Centre Court.

"I had to find a way to serve a little bit different here, for a lot of moments I was thinking that I may not be able to finish the match. But I don't know, the court and the energy is something else," the Spaniard said.

While the abdominal injury is certainly a major concern, the 36-year-old said that he otherwise feels fit and healthy. His chronic foot injury was another big reason for worry in the build-up to Wimbledon.

"From my personal side, it was not an easy match at all. So I’m just very happy to be in the semifinals. The body, in general, is fine. Of course, in the abdominal [area] something is not going well, [if I am] being honest," he added.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The mentality of a champion who never quits



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal "For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"The mentality of a champion who never quits "For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"The mentality of a champion who never quits#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/PEKGN1R9fU

Nadal has faced Kyrgios nine times on tour so far, winning six of those matches. The two players have faced each other thrice at Grand Slams, with the Spaniard winning twice. Kyrgios' only Grand Slam win against the 22-time Major champion came at Wimbledon, back in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far