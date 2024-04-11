[Watch] Sumit Nagal celebrates after winning a set against World No. 7 Holger Rune at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

26-year-old Sumit Nagal has had a great outing at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 tournament. The Indian fans were delighted to watch a young Indian Tennis player competing with top-level players at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Sumit, once again, took the internet by storm on Thursday after winning the second set against World No. 7 Holger Rune in their second-round clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

After the encounter was halted the previous day, due to rain, with Sumit trailing 1-2 in the second round, the Indian tennis star scripted a great comeback on Thursday. He showed courage and resilience to beat the 20-year-old 6-3 in the second set, leaving the fans in awe.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the shot that helped Sumit win the second set has gone viral on the internet. Here’s a look at that:

Sumit won the second set but, unfortunately, faltered in the final set. He lost his serve twice and, eventually, lost the set 2-6. The final score-line read 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win a single main draw match at a Masters event on clay

Earlier, Sumit Nagal wrote his name in the history books after becoming the first-ever Indian tennis player to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay. Fans were left stunned as Nagal picked up a sensational win over Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the first-round match.

Reflecting on the massive achievement, here’s what Sumit Nagal told broadcasters:

“Milestones are nice. Very good match from my side, unfortunately not winning the first set even though I felt I was playing good tennis. Talking about the second and third set, I think I played at a very high level. I did what I wanted to do and got the job done on my serve”.

For the unversed, it was also his debut main-round clash in an ATP Masters 1000 event on clay. Nagal also held the distinction of being the first Indian male singles player to reach the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters since Ramesh Krishnan in 1982.

Courtesy of his stellar performances, Sumit Nagal has secured his place for the main draw of the upcoming French Open, scheduled to start on 20th May 2024.