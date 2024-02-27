WATCH: Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud, and others light up the Acapulco Open Players Party

Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud, and other top ATP stars revelled on the red carpet at the player's party ahead of the 2024 Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The star-studded event was themed the 'White Party', and was hosted at the Princess Mundo Imperial over the weekend.

In a video shared on X, a host of stars were captured lighting up the party, with most guests following the white dress code.

Frances Tiafoe and compatriot Ben Shelton were seen engaging in some playful banter.

"Here we go. A white party, plus Big Foe," Ben Shelton joked.

Sixth seed Casper Ruud delighted the locals by speaking in Spanish. He looked in high spirits and all set for the party.

"Hi Acapulco! We are ready for the party!," Casper Ruud was quoted saying in Spanish.

World No. 9 and defending champion, Alex de Minuar, and runner-up, Tommy Paul, were both in attendance as well, and were recorded waving at the camera.

Other stars at the event included fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Frances Tiafoe to face Max Purcell in Mexico Open R1, Casper Ruud gets Christopher Eubanks

Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open

Eighth-seed Frances Tiafoe is slated to begin his Mexico Open campaign on Wednesday, February 28, against Australian Max Purcell.

Tiafoe is coming off a semifinal showing at the Delray Beach Open. Seeded second, he saw off Radu Albot and Flavio Cobolli, to set up a semifinal contest against compatriot and third seed Tommy Paul. Paul dismissed Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2. Purcell, meanwhile, reached the second round of the Los Cabos Open last week, after securing a win in the first round over Matteo Arnaldi. He was sent packing in round two by Nuno Borges. Tiafoe and Purcell have never faced off on tour.

Casper Ruud will also begin his campaign tomorrow against Chris Eubanks. Ruud is coming off a final run at the Los Cabos Open last week. He beat Marcos Giron, Nuno Borges, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the final where he was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (4) by a spirited Jordan Thompson 7-6 (3), 6-4. Eubanks last played at the Dallas Open where he lost in the round of 16 to James Duckworth.

Ruud and Eubanks have met twice on tour, with the Norwegian leading it 2-0. They played each other last year in China at the ATP Masters 1000 in the round of 32, with Ruud winning it in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.