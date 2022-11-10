Watch: Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle enjoy Swiss vacation ahead of ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle posted a short video of the two of them on vacation ahead of the ATP Finals.

Riddle shared a video on Instagram where she hugs Fritz and she wrote in the caption:

"This is our christmas card."

The couple was on vacation in Switzerland before traveling to Turin, where Taylor Fritz is scheduled to play in the ATP Finals.

The World No. 9's girlfriend is very active on social media and often posts about her travels. Back in February, posted a video on TikTok where she talked about what happens in tennis.

"I’m Morgan, I traveled the world on the ATP tour with my boyfriend, who is the No. 1 American tennis player. I know that tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America, so here’s what you should know," Riddle said. “Unlike most sports, tennis is a year-round sport except for four weeks off in December. Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, London, Rome, Cabo, and many more," she wrote.

"What are they playing for? Besides glory and hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money, players are competing for points. Each tournament gives a certain amount of points and the better you do, the more points you get. The more points you have, the higher your ranking is. And your ranking basically refreshes every year. No pressure. Tennis tournaments are not your casual sporting event with hot dogs and beer, you can expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu, and getting to wear really cute outfits," Riddle added.

Taylor Fritz set to make ATP Finals debut in Turin

Taylor Fritz in action at the Paris Masters

Taylor Fritz will compete at the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. He booked his place in the tournament after Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury.

Seeded eighth, the American is in the Green Group of the tournament alongside Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fritz has enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, winning 43 out of 62 matches with three titles to his name. The most notable of these was the Indian Wells Masters, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the final.

His second title of the season came at Eastbourne, defeating Maxime Cressy in the title clash. His third tournament win came at the Japan Open, where he triumphed over compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the final.

