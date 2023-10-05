WATCH: Taylor Fritz joins girlfriend Morgan Riddle in doing a 'fit check' for his Shanghai Masters Players Party outfit

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently attended the Shanghai Masters Players Party on Monday night, and they made sure to document their outfits. The couple did a 'fit check' video, where they revealed the brands and details of their clothing and accessories.

Fritz wore a black Prada Jacket, black Amiri pants, and Nike sneakers. Riddle, who is a model and influencer, donned all black outfit with a full-sleeve top and a mini skirt.

The video showed the couple posing in front of a mirror and complimenting each other’s looks. Riddle also asked Fritz to do a 'leg kick' pose, which he did with a smile.

In a recent interview with Paris Fashion Week, Riddle talked about her journey in the industry, from being an intern to now creating content at shows. The 26-year-old said that those experiences, and seeing Fritz walk for Hermes at New York Fashion Week, made her feel very thankful and amazed.

"Honestly, just getting to be involved in the world of it. I interned for a PR company and began working fashion weeks when I was 18 years old.

"To now be attending shows as a content creator, even getting to watch my partner walk Hermés' runway, evokes constant pinch-me moments. I’m grateful it’s been democratized a bit in recent years," she told Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode.

How Taylor Fritz has fared in the Shanghai Masters over the years

Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2023

Taylor Fritz has been a regular participant at the Shanghai Masters since 2016.

During his first appearance, the American advanced to the second round but faced a defeat at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6. In 2017, he had his poorest showing at the event, exiting in the initial round of qualifiers.

In 2018, the 25-year-old replicated his debut performance by reaching the second round, only to be outplayed by compatriot Sam Querrey in a three-set battle, 3-6, 7-6(4), 5-7. The subsequent year saw him once again eliminated in the second round, this time by Karen Khachanov, who defeated him in straight sets, 2-6, 4-6.

In the current year, Taylor Fritz holds the seventh seed in the 12th edition of the ATP 1000 event. He was granted a bye in the first round and is set to face either Yosuke Watanuki or Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang in his opening match.