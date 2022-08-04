WATCH: Taylor Swift or Kanye West? Taylor Fritz, Simona Halep and other stars reveal who their favourite musician is

Simona Halep and Taylor Fritz are Taylor Swift fans, while Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, Jessica Pegula, Hailey Baptiste and Frances Tiafoe prefer Kanye West. This was revealed in a video posted by the Citi Open on its Twitter account.

In the video, the players were made to pick between singer-songwriter Swift and rapper West by walking in the direction of their choice.

Former Australian Open champion Kenin trotted towards West followed by tenth-seeded Tiafoe, who smiled and pointed both fingers towards the same choice.

Fritz headed towards namesake Swift before 2017 US Open champion Stephens made it 3-1 for the rapper by moving leftward. Twenty-year-old wildcard Baptiste followed the lead of her elder compatriot by also picking West.

Third-seeded Halep sashayed forward, touching her chin as if thinking about her choice, before pointing both fingers towards Swift.

The video ended with the top seed and now dethroned champion Pegula making it a landslide win for West by heading his way.

Fans on social media loved how Halep and Fritz chose Swift.

"Simona (Halep) and Taylor Fritz. We stan players with good taste in music. Kanye’s catalogue is amazing but T (is greater than) K," a supporter tweeted.

"Taylor Fritz and Simona Halep are correct," posted one user.

Seemingly finding kinship in Halep and Fritz, one declared himself a new fan of both players.

Simona Halep, Taylor Fritz post contrasting results in Citi Open

Simona Halep waves to the crowd after retiring from her second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya in Washington.

Simona Halep retired versus Anna Kalinskaya while Taylor Fritz prevailed against Alexei Popyrin in their respective second-round matches at the Citi Open. While they may share the same love for Taylor Swift, their results went their separate ways on Wednesday.

Halep was down 7-5, 2-0 when she retired due to illness, which sent Kalinskaya through to the quarterfinals. This was Halep's first appearance in Washington in five years. She began her campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 win over qualifier Cristina Bucsa before failing to complete her match against Kalinskaya.

On the other hand, third seed Fritz won 85 percent of his first serve points and converted two of the five break points he posted on his way to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Popyrin.

The American will next face Great Britain's Dan Evans in the third round.

