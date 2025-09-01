WATCH: Taylor Townsend breaks down in tears after letting slip 8 match points in crushing US Open loss to Barbora Krejcikova

Taylor Townsend couldn't hold back her tears after suffering a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the 2025 US Open. The American was on the brink of victory before Krejcikova mounted an incredible comeback to seal her win.Townsend appeared set to continue her fairytale run at the New York Major as she made a stellar start to her fourth-round clash against Krejcikova. The American clinched the opening set 6-1 and held a match point on Krejcikova's serve at 5-4 in the second set. However, the two-time Grand Slam champion didn't allow Townsend to capitalize and went on to save seven more match points while fighting back from a 3-6 deficit in the tiebreak.After a tense three-hour and four-minute encounter, Barbora Krejcikova claimed a 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3 victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open. Taylor Townsend appeared devastated over her loss, as she broke down in tears at her bench in emotional scenes.Townsend was still in tears as she waved to the crowd while leaving the court. Meanwhile, the spectators displayed their appreciation for the American by cheering her on with a standing ovation.After beating Taylor Townsend, Barbora Krejcikova will lock horns with Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Krejcikova holds a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head record against Pegula, including a 6-3, 6-3 victory in their most recent meeting at the 2024 WTA Finals.Taylor Townsend after her US Open exit: &quot;This hurts, but it's part of competition&quot;Taylor Townsend - Source: GettyDespite her tearful reaction, Taylor Townsend maintained a positive outlook while reflecting on her US Open singles campaign in her post-match press conference. The American expressed her belief that she was on the right track to achieve her goals of breaking into the top of the WTA rankings and winning a Grand Slam singles title.Although Townsend acknowledged her painful loss to Barbora Krejcikova, she also took pride in her run at the New York Major as she pointed out that she had defeated a Grand Slam champion in Jelena Ostapenko en route to the fourth round.&quot;I'm exactly where I need to be. I said it in D.C. and I was kind of inching there, but I'm exactly where I need to be. That's it. I'm playing the tennis that I need to play to be inside the top 20, top 10 to win a Grand Slam,&quot; Taylor Townsend said.&quot;She's a two time Grand Slam champion. I've beaten a Grand Slam champion this tournament. So I have everything that I need. And you know, it's just about now just keep getting the reps and keep putting myself in these types of positions. And this hurts, but it's part of competition, it's part of sports, but I'm right where I need to be,&quot; she added.Taylor Townsend still has a chance to lift a trophy at her home Slam, since she is competing in the women's doubles event as the top seed alongside her partner Katerina Siniakova. The duo will battle it out against Camila Osorio and Yuan Yue for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Major.