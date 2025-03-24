WATCH: Tense scenes as Mirra Andreeva involved in heated exchange with chair umpire over Amanda Anisimova's mid-game medical timeout at Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova's clash at the 2025 Miami Open turned contentious after the American called for a medical timeout during the 17-year-old's service game. Andreeva was quick to raise her complaints with the chair umpire over the timing of Anisimova's timeout.

Andreeva made a difficult start to her clash against Anisimova, as she required a medical timeout just three games into the opening set. The Russian's issues with her abdominal area persisted, leading to her calling for the physiotherapist early in the second set as well.

With the match heading into a decider, Amanda Anisimova secured an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the set. The American then interrupted Mirra Andreeva's service game at 40-40 to request a medical timeout for a blister on her hand, much to the 17-year-old's frustration.

As the chair umpire granted Anisimova's request and called the physio to the court, Andreeva approached the umpire and argued that the American should take the timeout on her own serve.

"She can take the physio when she has to serve. This, you know that, we all know," Mirra Andreeva said.

The 17-year-old also expressed annoyance with the umpire's explanation for her ruling and seemingly suggested that Anisimova had taken the medical timeout mid-game to disrupt her service game.

"Just listen to me, she has a right. The physio will have a look and she will determine if it's now or later," the umpire said.

"Of course, she has a right and of course, she's going to do it right now," Andreeva argued. "We all know why."

Despite the disruption, Mirra Andreeva managed to avoid her serve being broken after Amanda Anisimova resumed the game following her treatment.

Amanda Anisimova beats Mirra Andreeva to reach Miami Open 4R

Amanda Anisimova - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva was aiming to win her third consecutive WTA 1000 title and to complete the Sunshine Double by winning the 2025 Miami Open. However, Amanda Anisimova dashed the 17-year-old's hopes by claiming a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 victory in their third-round encounter. The American also snapped Andreeva's 13-match winning streak.

Anisimova will battle it out against Emma Raducanu for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Brit advanced to the fourth round after McCartney Kessler retired from meeting with an unfortunate injury.

Amanda Anisimova and Raducanu have only met in one previous tour-level encounter at the Australian Open earlier this year, where the Brit recorded a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

