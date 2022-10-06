WATCH: Video of Serena Williams' daughter Olympia mistakenly playing with a tampon goes viral

Serena Williams has always stated that she is a 'hands-on' mother to her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian.

She recently shared a clip with her daughter on her social media account where Olympia was spotted making a "cat-toy" for her cat.

"What is that?" asked the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"It is a cat toy for Karma" replied her daughter. "A cat toy for our cat," she added.

In the clip, however, it is pretty obvious that the 'toy' that Olympia is playing with is a tampon, and Williams herself found it hilarious to see her daughter unwittingly play with it.

Although the former World No. 1 did not explicitly tell Olympia what it was, she subtly instructed her not to play with her 'cat toys' anymore while trying her best to hide her second-hand embarrassment in front of the camera.

"Tennis has given me a lot and I don't see myself far from this sport in the future" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams of the United States in action at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams recently revealed on a talk show that she will not be away from tennis completely post her retirement as the sport has given her everything. The American retired from the sport after her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open, hanging up her racquet after an Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam titles.

"I think everyone will agree with me. Tennis has given me a lot and I don't see myself far from this sport in the future. I would like to do something. I don't know what yet, but I know it's my sport and I'd really love to stay connected to this world in the future. It has simply been a light in my life and I want to continue to hold it tight," said the former World No. 1.

The 41-year-old also hinted that she might follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady and make a comeback in the sport, although she did not disclose any information of how soon something like that might occur.

"What I meant is that you never know. A few days ago I talked to Tom Brady, about his story. What he did and how he did it was very beautiful," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe, who recently reached the 2022 US Open semifinals, revealed that he is inspired by Serena Williams a lot and that he would like to have the same amount of respect in the sport as his idol.

"Serena means everything to me and to many people. She and her sister are true icons of the sport. She is the real reason I believed I could be someone in the world of tennis. As a black person, I want to receive the respect that Serena had.

When I finish my career, if many kids who look like me are playing tennis, then I will feel like I have won. That is my biggest goal," said Tiafoe.

