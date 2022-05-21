Watch: Throwback to Iga Swiatek's spot-on imitation of idol Rafael Nadal's service routine 

Iga Swiatek has repeated time and again that the tennis player who has had the most influence on her career is Rafael Nadal. The World No. 1 has been a long-time fan of the Spaniard, modeling her own game on his playing style as well as taking inspiration from him for the mental side of her game.

In an old video that has recently resurfaced on social media, the Pole can be seen doing a spot-on imitation of the Mallorcan's unique service routine. While Swiatek sticks to her right-handedness, everything else is uncannily similar to what Nadal does -- the nose rub, the hair tuck, the ball bounce and adjusting the trousers before the high ball toss.

Following the serve, Swiatek even managed to capture the essence of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's characteristic grunts before eventually finishing off the point with a "Vamos!"

The 20-year-old was on the verge of laughter as the video drew to a close, making the clip even more hilarious to watch.

Iga Swiatek is on the hunt for her second French Open title while Rafael Nadal looks to win his 14th

Rafael Nadal kicks off his quest for a 14th French Open title against Jordan Thompson

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, kicks off her 2022 French Open campaign against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko, whom she has never met before on the WTA tour.

A victory for the World No. 1 would pit her against either Alison Riske or Dayana Yastremska in the second round. Potential clashes against Liudmila Samsonova and Simona Halep await Swiatek in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the last three rounds, the Pole is expected to lock horns with Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur based on their current form. The 20-year-old already has one Roland Garros title to her name, having won the 2020 edition, and will be looking to win her second French Open and Grand Slam title this year.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, kicks off his 2022 French Open campaign against Jordan Thompson. The Spaniard won their previous meeting on the ATP tour and will be counted on to do the same when they meet in Paris.

A win against the Australian would pit the 35-year-old against either Stan Wawrinka or Corentin Moutet in the second round.

The Spaniard might have to play against Fabio Fognini and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next two rounds. Potential clashes against Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas await the former World No. 1 in his final three matches at Roland Garros.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to win a record 14th French Open title this year and also extend his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Slam race in the process.

