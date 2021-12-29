Watch: Throwback to when Roger Federer knocked a can off someone's head during a photoshoot for Gillette

Roger Federer is perhaps the greatest player to ever grace a tennis court. For over two decades, the Swiss maestro has dazzled spectators with his skills and has won more singles titles on the ATP tour than any man in the sport, barring Jimmy Connors.

Along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Federer holds the record for the highest number of Grand Slams won by a male player (20).

The 40-year-old's stock, like his popularity, has only gone up over the years, having signed sponsorship deals with a number of notable brands, including Gillette.

Back in 2010 during a photoshoot for Gillette, Federer attempted a serve with the intention of knocking a can off a man's head. Remarkably, he was able to pull it off successfully on his first try. The Swiss then took a few steps back and tried again. Once again he was able to pull off the feat, without any harm to the individual.

A look back at Roger Federer's season

Roger Federer waves goodbye at Wimbledon

Well into the twilight of his career, Roger Federer started the season at the Qatar Open, his first outing on a tennis court in 14 months. He reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili. This was followed by a second-round exit at the Geneva Open.

Federer's first Grand Slam appearance of the year came at Roland Garros, where he reached the fourth round before pulling out due to knee problems. The 40-year-old started the grasscourt season poorly by exiting in the second round of the Halle Open. However, he fared better at Wimbledon, becoming the oldest quarterfinalist at the tournament during the Open Era. Unfortunately, he was beaten by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

This was the first time in nearly two decades that Federer had lost a match at Wimbledon in straight sets. In August, the 40-year-old announced that he would miss the US Open and the remainder of the season due to an injury he sustained during the grasscourt season. As a result, his ranking fell to 16.

Federer will not compete at next month's Australian Open as he continues to recover from his knee injury. It remains to be seen when he will return to action. While Federer has not said anything about retirement yet, there is a good chance that 2022 will be the great man's last season on the ATP tour.

