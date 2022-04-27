Watch: Throwback to Roger Federer's emotional final at the last Swiss indoors

Roger Federer recently announced that he will be participating in the 2022 Swiss Indoors and has secured entry into the tournament through a protected ranking of 9. The Basel native has not played in this event since 2019, when the event was held last. He won the tournament and was in tears at the ceremony of his tenth title at the event.

Federer beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals in straight sets and beat Alex de Minaur in the final in straight sets, with the Swiss maestro losing just four games in the final.

Roger Federer did not drop a single set en route to his 10th title in the Swiss Indoors in front of his home fans. He also became the first player in ATP history to win 10 titles on two different surfaces, with the other 10 titles being at Halle, played on grasscourt.

Federer's record in this tournament after this match improved to 75-9 as he has won 24 consecutive matches on the center court of the event and will enter the tournament this year on a win-streak that stretches 7 years.

"Statistically, Rafael Nadal, but the way he did it, a lot of people would say Roger Federer" - Ronnie O'Sullivan on the GOAT debate

Roger Federer at 2020 Australian Open

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic tied for 20 Slams and Rafael Nadal just one ahead, the debate as to who is the greatest player of all time will rage on for several more years.

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan gave his two cents on the matter, saying that statistically, Nadal would have to be considered the GOAT. But at the same time, he stressed that from a stylistic point of view, Federer had the edge.

"Who is the greatest of all time? Statistically, you would say Nadal, but the way he did it, a lot of people would say Federer is the greatest of all time. So it depends on how you want to judge it, I suppose," he added.

Federer and Nadal are both currently nursing injuries. The Spaniard is expected to return in next week's Mutua Madrid Open, having already missed the events at Monte Carlo and Barcelona. The 40-year-old Swiss is unlikely to play competitive tennis until after Wimbledon but has also penciled his return to action at Basel and the Laver Cup, which is scheduled for the month of September.

