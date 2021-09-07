Watch: Trailer of documentary series chronicling Rafael Nadal's academy released

The Rafa Nadal Academy recently rolled out a trailer for their documentary, which will be available to view on Amazon Prime and Movistar+. The documentary, which has been in the works since last year, will be a four-episode series.

Nadal's academy plays host to various budding young tennis players who train under the eye of an experienced team of coaches, and those young talents are the focus of the documentary. The series will have its world premier on 17 September, and will also feature Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, Spanish basketballer Pau Gasol and 20-time Major winner Roger Federer.

The trailer begins with Toni talking about the trainees at the Rafa Nadal Academy, before cutting to a video where a young Nadal can be seen polishing his strokes. As the video keeps rolling, we are offered glimpses of several youngsters who have trained at the Spaniard's academy.

Casper Ruud, Jaume Munar and Rafael Nadal's agent Carlos Costa also appear in the trailer. Youngsters like Abdullah Shelbayh and Alex Eala can then be seen strutting their stuff on the court, followed by a few more bits starring none other than Rafael Nadal himself.

Carlos Moya endorses Rafael Nadal's academy during the Kids Day at the 2018 Australian Open

We are then offered an aerial shot of the Rafa Nadal Academy under floodlights followed by a segment where Rafael Nadal can be seen conversing with a young tennis player after trading hits with him. The creative personnel behind the trailer, however, made sure to save the best bit for last.

"I really hope one day I can send my kids there" - Roger Federer on his kids training at Rafael Nadal's academy

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Laver Cup

Roger Federer appears in the docuseries trailer towards the end, where he talks tongue-in-cheek about the possibility of his children training at his archrival's academy one day.

"I really hope one day I can send my kids there, and pick them up a week later and ask them 'How was it?'," Roger Federer joked. "'We don't want to go back, it was too hard for us!'"

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, recently announced that he'll be sitting out the rest of the 2021 season to rehabilitate his chronic foot injury. The Spaniard only entered seven ATP tournaments in 2021, and also missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

