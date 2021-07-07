Watch: Trailer of three-part Netflix documentary series on Naomi Osaka

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a trailer for its three-part documentary series on Naomi Osaka, which will be available to view on the platform from 16 July.

The docuseries is titled "Naomi Osaka" and is helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Garrett Bradley. NBA legend LeBron James is one of the executive producers.

The series will offer viewers an inside look at Osaka's life in the years following her US Open triumph.

"This intimate three-part series takes us inside the life of one of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka," Netflix said in its official synopsis. "With unprecedented access, we follow Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice.

"Whether she’s defending her grand slam titles — while wearing masks in defense of Black lives — mourning the unexpected loss of mentor Kobe Bryant, or finding her independence, the challenges Naomi faces on a personal level begin to align with those in the public sphere."

The trailer offers glimpses of several never-before-seen moments from Osaka's life, including her childhood. As the video keeps rolling, we also hear the four-time Slam champion describe the challenges she faced during her rise to the top of the sport.

“No one really knows all the sacrifices that you make just to be good," Osaka said. "Before I won the US Open, so many people told my dad that I would never be anything.”

We also briefly see her parents (from years ago) in the short trailer as Osaka speaks in glowing terms about her Haitian roots and upbringing.

“My [Haitian] dad’s always been proud of where he comes from," Osaka says. "Whenever I’m in hard situations he’s always told me my ancestors were on the ship for like 40 days and I use that as strength."

However, the most riveting part of the trailer comes towards the end, where the World No. 2 stressed how she is no longer bothered to maintain her "squeaky image."

“I always had this pressure to maintain the squeaky image," Osaka continued. "But you know, I don’t care what anyone has to say.”

The picture cuts to the masks she wore at the US Open to highlight police brutality and racism, with the 23-year-old offering a stirring explanation for her actions.

“None of these deaths had to happen – and I just want everyone to know the names,” Osaka said.

The series is about Naomi Osaka's journey, but it’s also about personal worth: Director Garrett Bradley

Garrett Bradley (extreme right) is helming the Naomi Osaka docuseries

Director Garrett Bradley of Time fame offered her take on the Osaka docuseries. According to Bradley, while the show aims to provide an insight into Osaka's life, it mainly serves as a life lesson to teach the importance of self-worth and courage.

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa,” said Bradley in a statement accompanying the trailer.

“More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

