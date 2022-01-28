Twinning with daughter Olympia, Serena Williams brings back 2021 Australian Open outfit in style

Serena Williams posted an amusing picture with her four-year-old daughter Olympia on her Instagram handle on Thursday. Both Serena and Olympia were seen wearing the 40-year-old's Australian Open 2021 outfit, an act that is widely called 'twinning' in popular culture.

"Next?" Serena captioned the post, joking that Olympia could be the next big name in tennis.

The American's good friend and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki responded to the post with a heart and an emoji. Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou also took a moment to comment, calling it an "incredible" picture.

"Incredible pic!" Mouratoglou wrote.

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open: Day 11

Calling Olympia Serena's "new doubles partner," the Netflix Family account commented that both of them were looking absolutely lit.

"Your new doubles partner is 🔥🔥🔥," the Netflix account wrote.

Olympia turned four years old last September, and she has been a regular presence on her mom's Instagram handle. Serena's daughter has also been spotted doing a few tennis drills on occasion, sparking speculation that she may be following in the footsteps of the 23-time Slam champion.

Serena Williams hasn't returned to the court since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Serena Williams had a decent campaign at the 2021 Australian Open. She defeated the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep to advance to the semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

But the American had an injury-ridden season in 2021, which came to a head at Wimbledon. Williams hurt her leg during her first match at SW19, forcing her to pull out of the tournament.

It has been about seven months since that fateful afternoon, and the 40-year-old is yet to be seen on a professional court.

Interestingly, this is the first time since 2018 that Serena has not participated at the Australian Open. Melbourne is the place where she won her last Major title, back in 2017; Serena beat her sister and seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in the final.

Despite featuring in four Grand Slam finals after that, the American's wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam still continues.

In a statement issued right before the start of the 2022 Australian Open, Serena stated that she was not in the physical condition "to compete" and thus had to withdraw from the Happy Slam.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," Serena had said. "Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level."

There is still a lot of uncertainty about Serena's return to the tour, but some expect her to play the Indian Wells event in March.

Edited by Musab Abid