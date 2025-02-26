WATCH: Unreal scenes at Chile Open as nationwide power outage causes unexpected suspension of matches

The 2025 Chile Open, where Sebastian Baez is the defending singles champion, encountered an unexpected hiccup on day two of the main draw matches as a nationwide power outage left the venue shrouded in darkness. The bizarre development led to the suspension of three matches on the day, leaving fans in attendance with no option but to leave with disappointment written all over their faces.

Ad

On Tuesday, February 25, two first-round singles matches and one first-round doubles match had to be suspended at the ongoing 2025 Chile Open, an ATP 250-level claycourt event. The suspensions of the matches stemmed from the Club Deportivo Universidad Católica in the Chilean capital of Santiago being enveloped in darkness as the country experienced a sudden nationwide power crisis.

While fans waited for power to be restored, they ultimately had to leave the venue when it was confirmed that the ongoing matches would have to be suspended for the day. Watch the unreal scenes unfold in the video below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On day two of the 2025 Chile Open, the match between Federico Coria and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera was suspended after the conclusion of the first set, which Coria won 6-1. Meanwhile, the encounter between Francisco Comesana and Felipe Meligeni Alves stopped with the score at 7-6(3), 2-1 in the former's favor.

The doubles match that had to be suspended featured the all-Brazilian duo of Marcelo Demoliner and Marcelo Zormann taking on the all-Argentine pairing of Roman Andres Burruchaga and Thiago Agustin Tirante. At the time of suspension of play, the Brazilians were in the lead, having won the first set 7-6(8) with the second set yet to begin.

Ad

The tournament also stirred controversy last year after home hope Cristian Garin and Argentine Thiago Tirante voiced concerns about the quality of the courts at the event.

Chile Open courts were slammed in 2024 over quality issues and posing injury risks to players

Cristian Garin (Source: Getty)

In 2024, Cristian Garin suffered a first-round loss to Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera at the Chile Open and later lashed out at the quality of the courts at the ATP 250-level event.

Ad

"I love the tournament, but reality is that this is the worst court I’ve ever played in an ATP level," Garin said in the aftermath of his loss.

Thiago Tirante, despite winning his first-round match at last year's edition of the tournament against Brazilian teen prodigy Joao Fonseca, was critical of the courts as well.

"The players are not happy, but I will not speak for others, I speak for myself: the court is very loose and we run the risk of injury. Even though there are no stones, when you slide at the back of the court there is like a pit, then when you run out you get stuck to go for a dropshot or another ball," Tirante said after his win over Fonseca.

Ultimately, Sebastian Baez clinched the 2024 Chile Open title following his victory against home favorite Alejandro Tabilo. This year, Baez is the third seed at the Chile Open and is set to start his campaign in the second round, having received a first-round bye. The Argentine recently registered a title triumph at the ATP 500-level Rio Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback