Watch:  Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova overcome with emotion after becoming third Czech woman to win Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova created history by becoming only the third Czech woman to with the ladies' singles title at Wimbledon. Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova are the other players from the Czech Republic to have won the title at the grass Major.

Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match on Saturday, July 14 to clinch the title. In doing so, she became the first unseeded player to win the title in the Open Era, shattering Jabuer's hopes of bagging her maiden Grand Slam title. Billie Jean King is the only other unseeded player to win the Wimbledon trophy, though she achieved the feat before the Open Ear.

The Center Court crowd erupted even as Vondrousova advanced to the net and lunged to deftly manufacture a drop shot, giving Jabeur no chance whatsoever. She then fell to the floor overcome with emotion.

Consoling her opponent, Vondrousova who never advanced past the second round at SW19 in the past, asserted that Jabeur was an inspiration and hoped that the Tunisian would go all the way at SW19 someday.

"I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person.After everything I have been through it is amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy," she stated after the win.

Incidentally, nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova competed as an American despite being born in Czechoslovakia.

"I think this is the most painful loss of my career" - Ons Jabuer after going down to Marketa Vondrousova in Wimbledon final

Ons Jabeur was inconsolable after her second successive loss in a Wimbledon final

A tearful Ons Jabeur seemed inconsolable after going down despite being touted as the overwhelming favorite against Marketa Vondrousova ahead of the final.

Calling the defeat "the most painful loss" of her career, the 28-year-old who created history by becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year stressed that she would not give up.

"I will try to speak because this is very tough. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. first I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament. You are an amazing player and I know you had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you. It is going to be a tough day today for me. I am not going to give up and I will come back stronger," Jabuer said.

Thanking her team for their support, Jabeur declared that they would prevail at some point in the future promising that she win the tournament one day following her loss to Marketa Vondrousova.

"It’s an amazing tournament for me, I want to thank my team for always believing in me. We are going to make it one day, I promise you. Thank you guys for coming, thank you for cheering for me. I really appreciate your support, it has been a tough journey but that is tennis. I promise I’ll come back one day and win this tournament,” she added.

Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final before going down to Iga Swiatek in the title round of the US Open last year.