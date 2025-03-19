WATCH: Venus Williams spotted training on Miami Open courts after confusing update amid her prolonged absence

Venus Williams recently caught the attention of her fans after being spotted training on the Miami Open courts. The American tennis veteran has been absent from the court for a long time. She was officially added to the training schedule but isn't listed as an entry to the tournament. Her recent appearance on the Miami Open courts has sparked confusion among fans after the player reportedly skipped the Indian Wells despite being included as a wildcard.

Tennis fans from all over the world can't wait to see the return of Venus Williams. It would be poetic for the respected athlete to return during this year's edition of the Miami Open, considering how the last time she stepped on the court was during last year's iteration of the event.

Venus Williams can be seen practising in Miami in a video posted on the X platform by the account @idontmindk. The wildcards for the tournament have already been given out, and that doesn't include the seven-time women's singles Grand Slam champion. Players such as Petra Kvitova and Hailey Baptiste were the ones allowed to play in the prestigious event.

Even if Venus Williams doesn't play in this year's edition of the Miami Open, it should be exciting for her fans to see her training out in the open. This season of the WTA Tour is still young, meaning that Williams could pop up in plenty of tournaments in the coming months. As a reminder, Williams isn't currently listed for upcoming WTA events.

Venus Williams' recent Indian Wells controversy

Venus Williams was at the center of controversy ahead of the BNP Paribas Open. A report online had indicated that the acclaimed player would be making her long-anticipated return at the event. However, Williams quickly stated that she hadn't been given a wildcard for the tournament, meaning that her return would take place at some other time.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, in overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Williams said.

The BNP Paribas Open later issued a statement in light of the controversy. The tournament's organization indicated that both the American legend and Petra Kvitova had been issued main draw wildcards before Williams had to decline the privilege due to scheduling issues with other commitments.

