Watch: Venus Williams recalls memorable Australian Open finals clashes with sister Serena

Venus Williams' best results at the Australian Open came in 2003 and 2017, when she finished as the runner-up. In both instances, the player who prevented her from lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup turned out to be her sister Serena Williams.

Speaking to Australian Open TV, Venus Williams recollected the memories of facing Serena in those all-important matches. Despite her losses, the 41-year-old understandably did not harbor any ill-will towards her younger sister.

In fact, the seven-time Grand Slam winner considered meeting Serena in the final as the best-case scenario for both of them. It was exactly where the sisters hoped to meet each other on the court.

The former World No. 1 further stated that the duo hoped to pick up their performance so that they can repeat the match-up in the future as well.

"Where Serena Williams and I want to be is playing each other in the final. That is the best moment for us," Venus said. "It is a great experience and hopefully both of us can perform in a way that it can happen again."

Venus Williams won her last Grand Slam in 2008, while Serena's last Major triumph was at the 2017 Australian Open. Venus saw that as no reason to be alarmed, however, and shrugged off the drought as the natural state of things.

She magnanimously praised the other players for rising to challenge the Williams sisters and added that merely keeping up with the progress of the game was enough for her.

"The game keeps advancing, of course. This is normal," Venus said. "It is just great to see the athleticism and desire from all the ladies. Beautiful to be able to progress with the game."

Venus Williams has faced Serena Williams in nine Grand Slam finals

Venus Williams has won two out of the nine Grand Slam finals she has played against Serena Williams

Throughout their careers, Venus Williams and Serena Williams have faced each other nine times in the final of a Grand Slam. Among those, Serena has come out on top seven times while Venus has outdone her sibling twice.

The first instance was at the 2001 US Open, which Venus won in straight sets. Their next five summit meetings were all won by Serena, including a run of four consecutive Grand Slams between the 2002 Roland Garros and the 2003 Australian Open.

At the 2008 Wimbledon, Venus finally got her way. Her straight-set rout of Serena meant she won the tournament without dropping a single set. It was also her seventh and most recent Grand Slam title.

Serena Williams returned the favor to Venus at Wimbledon the following year. When the pair then met at the 2017 Australian Open after eight long years, the younger sister once again had the last laugh.

