WATCH: Venus Williams trolls her half-sister Isha by copying her outfit, leaves her in splits

Venus Williams hilariously copied her half-sister Isha Price's outfit and left her in splits.

Williams recently made her comeback at the 2024 Indian Wells. Her last appearance was at the 2023 US Open where she lost to Greet Minnen in the first round. Having been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Indian Wells, the American legend squared off against Nao Hibino.

Williams started strong and won the first set 6-2 but couldn't continue the momentum as she suffered a 6-2, 3-6, 0-6 loss. The former World No. 1 next competed at the 2024 Miami Open and faced Diana Shnaider in the opening round, losing 6-3, 6-3.

Williams recently uploaded a video on TikTok where she can be seen teasing her half-sister Isha Price by donning the same outfit as her. She reasoned with Price that their outfits were not the same as she accessorized it with a pearl necklace. Price responded that she had 'no words'.

VeeSTARWilliams, a Venus Williams fan account, posted the video on X (formerly Twitter):

"Really, are you kidding me right now? Why would you put on the same thing I have on?" Price said upon seeing that Williams wore the same outfit as her.

"It's not the same, I have pearls on," Williams said in response.

"No words. Absolutely no words," Price said.

Isha Price co-produced 'King Richard', the film based on the life of the Williams sisters and their father Richard. She is also the brand manager for Serena and Venus Williams.

Venus Williams launched a new Happy Viking flavor in honor of Women's History Month

Venus Williams at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Venus Williams founded Happy Viking, a plant-based superfood nutrition company, in 2020. Williams revealed that when she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and was unable to walk or play tennis, she relied on plant-based protein and superfoods to improve her health. She said according to the Happy Viking official site:

"When I was diagnosed with a career-ending autoimmune disease, I could barely walk, much less play tennis. After a daily shake of plant protein & superfoods transformed my health and fueled my recovery, I went on to win 75 tennis championships. I used those recipes to create Happy Viking, the all-in-one shake for Happy-Gut and Viking-Strength."

In honor of Women's History Month which runs from March 1 to March 31, Venus Williams launched a new, limited-edition flavor of Happy Viking called 'Berry Parfait' in collaboration with Megan Rapinoe, who is also one of the investors of Happy Viking. She announced the launch on social media.

"This Women’s History Month @mPinoe and I have teamed up to create a limited-edition Happy Viking Flavor - Berry Parfait! This is a flavor you won’t want to miss," Williams wrote on X.

