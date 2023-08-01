WATCH: Victoria Azarenka gives thumbs up to Elina Svitolina instead of initiating a handshake after 1R loss at Citi Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka, instead of initiating a handshake, opted to give a thumbs-up to Elina Svitolina following the former's defeat in the first round of the 2023 Citi Open.

Svitolina defeated Azarenka 7-6(2), 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes. She won two tight sets against the Belarusian to secure her place in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

The match also marked the Ukrainian's return to hardcourt since March 2022, when she suffered a defeat in her opening match against Heather Watson at the Miami Open.

Since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Ukrainian athletes have consistently expressed their discomfort in competing against players from Russia and Belarus. Among them, Svitolina has been particularly vocal on this issue, steadfastly refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players.

In a display of respect for Svitolina's stance, Belarus' Victoria Azarenka opted to give a thumbs-up to Elina Svitolina instead of initiating a handshake after their match.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



This is how it should’ve been at Wimbledon.



The tournament making a statement about the no handshake was the right decision.



No one was booed & both women got the respect they deserved. No booing after Elina Svitolina & Victoria Azarenka match in Washington.This is how it should’ve been at Wimbledon.The tournament making a statement about the no handshake was the right decision.No one was booed & both women got the respect they deserved. pic.twitter.com/6KgNh1fwVI

Previously, Svitolina and Azarenka faced each other in the fourth round at Wimbledon, with the Ukrainian winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). Due to Svitolina's decision, at the conclusion of the match, Azarenka, instead of extending a customary handshake raised her hand towards Svitolina in a show of respect.

Displeased with Azarenka's behavior, the crowd expressed their discontent by booing her intensely as she left the court.

However, this time around in Washington, the booing did not occur. The WTA, prior to the match announced that there would be no post-match handshake.

"I have to try to isolate myself as much as possible" - Elina Svitolina about the war in Ukraine

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Elina Svitolina talked about the immense challenges she faces in maintaining her professional tennis career amidst the ongoing conflict in her country, Ukraine.

During an interview with the British lifestyle magazine, "Harper's Bazaar," Svitolina gave insight into her mindset as she continues competing on the WTA Tour.

"It's difficult not to think about it all the time. I'm constantly online and see messages from friends in Ukraine. I really have to try to isolate myself as much as possible," Svitolina said.

"At the same time, it also offers an important perspective. When I have a difficult moment during the game, I try to think about what the people of Ukraine are going through. I'm lucky to be doing what I love," she added.

Svitolina elaborated on her choice to refrain from shaking hands with Victoria Azarenka during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"For me, it's very sad and very frustrating that people don't understand that. Sometimes you can't separate politics from sports. The players represent their country and I represent my country to the world. My position must be clear," the Ukrainian stated.