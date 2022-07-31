Watch: Victoria Azarenka hits the ball with her son Leo during Citi Open Kids' Day

During the Citi Open Kids' Day, Victoria Azarenka was spotted swinging her racket with her son Leo.

The Citi Open, a WTA 250 tournament, was last held in 2019 and just like that year, the 2022 edition of the event organized Kids' Day where attendees competed in tennis games and skill tests on the stadium court. Other entertainment options and off-court activities were available there as well.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was spotted playing with her son during the event at this year's edition. She was having fun playing tennis with her son Leo and one other child whilst encouraging both of them to improve while they were faltering.

Citi Open officials chose to share the heartwarming moment with tennis fans all around the world and posted the video on their Twitter handle with the following caption:

"Like mother, like son. @vika7 took #CitiOpen Kids Day as the perfect opportunity to hit with her son Leo! Looking good."

Azarenka will resume playing after missing Wimbledon due to being banned from the tournament as a Belarusian. In her opening match on Monday, she will lock horns with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Along with Azarenka, notable competitors at this year's Citi Open include defending champion Jessica Pegula, who is also the top seed, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, former World No. 1 Simona Halep, and 2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin.

Victoria Azarenka calls her son Leo a "next gen" player

2022 French Open - Day Four

Over the course of her preparations for the 2022 Australian Open, the former World No. 1 chose to spend some time with her son Leo. With the assistance of her mother, who was instructing him on how to swing the racket properly, the five-year-old was practicing on the Melbourne practice courts.

The WTA's Twitter account posted images of this lovely moment with the caption:

"Looking good Leo!"

Azarenka quickly retweeted the post and expressed her appreciation to the WTA for sharing the lovely images with the public. She also referred to her son Leo as a "next gen" player.

"Next gen. Thanks for the pictures. Those moments are priceless to me :)," Azarenka wrote.

Victoria Azarenka's hopes of becoming a three-time winner at the Australian Open were dashed earlier in the year by former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-2. Despite the Belarusian's best efforts, Krejcikova surged past her to enter the quarterfinals.

