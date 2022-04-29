Watch: Video of 4-year-old Novak Djokovic eating ice cream after tennis practice surfaces online

Novak Djokovic may have become extremely conscious of his diet in recent years, but as a child, he absolutely loved ice cream.

In a video released by Telegraf.rs, Djokovic, who was four years old at the time, can be enjoying an ice cream, which was his reward after tennis practice.

In the video, the World No. 1 asks for a spoon to eat his ice cream even though it was served to him in a cone.

He was then asked to share some of his dessert, following which he dug out a tiny portion and offered it up. Towards the end of the video, the Serb simply sticks the spoon in his mouth and gives a long stare at the camera

It is pertinent to note that the video is from 26 June 1991, when the Serb was four years old and not five, as the post claims.

"I don’t like to eat any food that would require much energy for digestion" - Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic went gluten-free sometime around 2011 to combat celiac disease. He eventually reverted to a completely plant-based diet.

During a press conference at Wimbledon in 2019, the Serb stated that he prefers consuming food that takes less energy to digest.

“I eat a lot of fruit during the first part of the day and salads," the Serb said. "I don’t like to eat any food that would require much energy for digestion, especially during the first part of the day because that’s when I need the most energy for my training."

He also revealed some of his preferred dietary options.

“So I’m keeping things quite light and would probably have some grains like quinoa, millet, and wild rice," he revealed. "Sweet potato and normal potato, steamed or boiled.”

The World No. 1 was asked if he was a vegan, to which he responded by saying that he is not a fan of such labels. He reckons such terms can be easily misunderstood, which is why he prefers calling his diet "plant-based."

“I don’t like the labels, to be honest. I do eat plant-based (food), for quite a few years already,” he said. “But because of the misinterpretations of labels and misuse of labels, I just don’t like that kind of name.

“I do eat plant-based. I think that’s one of the reasons why I recover well. I don’t have allergies that I used to have any more. And I like it.”

Edited by Arvind Sriram