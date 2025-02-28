WATCH: Video of Alexander Zverev storming out of Mexican Open after shock loss emerges amid rumored stomach issue scare

ATP No. 2 Alexander Zverev did not attend his post-match press conference following his shocking second-round loss to American teenager Learner Tien at the 2025 Mexican Open. Instead, cameras caught the German making his way out of the Arena GNP Seguros in a rather solemn mood. The development comes amid a bizarre stomach issue scare at the ATP 500 event.

Zverev was not at his best against the 19-year-old Tien in Acapulco. The three-time Grand Slam runner-up made several uncharacteristic errors, which all stemmed from Tien's immaculate defense and tricky lefty game. Ultimately, the German suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss.

The tournament had announced prior to the contest that Alexander Zverev would be attending the post-match press conference irrespective of the result. However, fast forward to the immediate aftermath of the match, and the ATP No. 2 rushed out of the venue surrounded by his entourage, clearly frustrated with how things progressed on the court. Watch the moment below:

Tennis insider and journalist Ben Rothenberg suggested that Zverev is likely to receive a fine for skipping the post-match press conference.

Following Zverev's erratic display, there was speculation that he too had been suffering from some sort of stomach ailment, like fellow seeded players Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, Holger Rune and Ben Shelton. While Ruud and Paul withdrew ahead of their respective second-round matches, Rune took to the court but retired after losing the opening three games of his clash against Brandon Nakashima. Meanwhile, Shelton lost to David Goffin.

Later, Ruud cited "stomach illness" as the reason for his withdrawal, while Rune wrote on X that he was suffering from "food poisoning". Reuters later reached out to the ATP 500 event's organizers for comments, but there's still no clarity about the root cause of the issue.

For Zverev, this year's South American swing proved to be a rather chastening experience.

Mexican Open loss for Alexander Zverev came after similar disappointments in Argentina and Brazil

In Picture: Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Rio Open (Source: Getty)

The Argentina Open marked Alexander Zverev's first event in the 2025 South American claycourt swing. It was also the ATP No. 2's first event since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Australian Open. While Zverev won his first match in Buenos Aires in straight sets against Dusan Lajovic, he fell to home favorite Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals.

Next up for the German was the 2025 Rio Open in Brazil. Here, he once again reached the quarterfinals, but was ultimately undone at this stage by another Argentine in Francisco Comesana.

With his latest loss to Learner Tien in Acapulco, Zverev now seems to have let the opportunity of overtaking Sinner in the ATP Tour rankings slip away. Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension for his doping violations last year.

