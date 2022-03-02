Watch: When Federer/Sampras and Nadal/Agassi played a doubles match at Indian Wells 2010 for Haiti

On 13 March 2010, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras took on Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi in a doubles exhibition match in Indian Wells. The 'Hit for Haiti 2' was the second tennis charity event held to raise money for victims of the earthquake in Haiti in January 2010.

The event, which took place during the 2010 Indian Wells Masters, also featured a doubles contest between four WTA legends. Justine Henin and Martina Navratilova beat Lindsay Davenport and Steffi Graf 8-6 in the one-set women's doubles clash.

The players

Federer was the ATP World No. 1 at the time, while Nadal was in third position behind Novak Djokovic. The Swiss had won 16 of his 20 Grand Slam titles, including the 2010 Australian Open, while Nadal had won six of his 21 Majors. Nadal had won 13 of the 20 matches the pair had contested.

Sampras and Agassi also shared one of tennis' greatest rivalries before the former retired in 2002. Sampras won 20 of the American pair's 34 meetings, stretching from 1989 to 2002. The duo won 14 and eight Grand Slam titles, respectively.

Federer won his only match against Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001 and eight of his 11 clashes with Agassi. Nadal never faced Sampras, but triumphed in both of his matches against Agassi.

Federer/Sampras beat Nadal/Agassi

To win the one-set doubles match, the teams had to win eight games and prevail by two clear games, or win a tiebreak, which would be played at 7-7. Deuce points were played as deciding points, while all four players wore mics and talked during and between points throughout.

Nadal and Agassi earned the first break of the contest on Sampras' serve to go 3-2 ahead. The Swiss-American duo won a deciding point to hold for 3-4, before breaking back in the following game on Agassi's serve.

The following game then featured an awkward exchange between the two retired legends. Sampras impersonated Agassi's walk, before Agassi responded by mimicking emptying his pockets - an apparent reference to Sampras' gratuity.

Nadal and Agassi saved three match points with the Spaniard serving to hold for 5-5. The entertaining exhibition continued on serve until Federer and Sampras broke to win the match 8-6 with Nadal serving - with Sampras hitting a volley winner.

At the 2010 Indian Wells Masters, the World No. 1 was beaten by Marcos Baghdatis in the third round, while third-ranked Nadal fell in the semifinals to eventual winner Ivan Ljubicic.

