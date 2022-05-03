Watch: When Novak Djokovic played an exhibition match with Li Na 

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the China Open in 2013, Novak Djokovic and Li Na put on a show at an exhibition event in Beijing to enthrall thousands of fans in the country's capital.

Li Na was the Chinese No. 1 at the time, while the Serb was the top-ranked men's player in the lead-up to the tournament. Before the China Open kicked off, the duo played a "mini-set," with the first player to reach three games declared as the winner.

To even things out, the two-time Grand Slam champion received a 30-0 headstart in every game, a decision that was unanimously approved by the gathered crowd. Since it was only an exhibition match, both players did their best to entertain the fans, including serving with multiple balls and ribbing each other off continuously while playing.

At one point, the 20-time Grand Slam champion even let a ball kid sub in for him, all the while wowing the spectators with his impeccable Mandarin. Although the former World No. 2 ended up winning the set 3-2, the result did not matter as the fans enjoyed the match between two legends of the game.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the 34-year-old remarked that the event was more about putting a smile on the faces of kids and getting fans in the country excited about tennis than about winning.

"Tonight's match with Li Na was all about the kids to put a smile on their faces, get them excited about tennis and hopefully inspire them to become champions one day," Djokovic said. "I am myself very excited to be back in Beijing where I have a lot of fans supporting me all the time and hopefully I am able to defend my title."

Novak Djokovic defended his title at the 2013 China Open, whereas Li Na reached as far as the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Li Na experienced contrasting fortunes at the 2013 China Open. Li Na was the fourth seed and progressed as far as the quarterfinals, defeating 13th seed Sabine Lisicki along the way. Unfortunately, the 40-year-old did not prevail over ninth seed Petra Kvitova.

29 wins out of 29 (100%) (1 walkover)

3 sets lots (2 to Verdasco 1 to Michael Berrer)

2015 - lost 18 games on way to title (worst set 6-3 against Ferrer)

The World No. 1, meanwhile, was the defending champion and successfully defended his title to win his fourth title in Beijing. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated fifth seed Richard Gasquet in the semifinals and second seed Rafael Nadal in the final.

The 34-year-old went on to win the tournament for the next two years on the trot, becoming the only man to win six titles at the event. Li Na, on the other hand, did not make another appearance at the China Open after 2013, retiring in September the following year.

