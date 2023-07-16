WATCH: When Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal high-fived each other during the Walk of Honor in the 2006 Wimbledon Championships final

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest tennis players of all time, with their rivalry considered one of the most epic in sports history. But despite their fierce battles on the court, the two legends have always maintained mutual respect and friendship off it.

One of the most memorable moments of their relationship was when they high-fived each other during the Walk of Honor in the 2006 Wimbledon Championships final.

The 2006 Wimbledon Championships final was the third Grand Slam meeting between Federer and Nadal, and the first on grass.

The Swiss maestro was the defending champion and the undisputed king of the surface, having won three consecutive titles at the All-England Club. Nadal, meanwhile, was the reigning French Open champion and the rising star of clay, having beaten Federer in four finals that year, including Roland Garros.

The match was a classic clash of styles, with Federer’s elegant serve-and-volley game against Nadal’s powerful baseline strokes and relentless defense. The former prevailed in four sets, 6-0, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, to claim his eighth Grand Slam title. Nadal, however, pushed Federer to the limit, becoming the first player to take a set off him at Wimbledon since 2004.

After the match, as both players walked towards the Royal Box to receive their trophies, they exchanged a friendly high-five, a gesture that showed their admiration and appreciation for each other.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced each other 40 times in their career

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest tennis players of all time. They have faced each other 40 times on the ATP Tour, with Nadal leading the head-to-head record 24-16.

Federer and Nadal have met in 14 Grand Slam matches, with Nadal winning 10 of them. They have played in four different Grand Slam tournaments, but never in the US Open.

Nadal dominated Federer at the French Open, where the Spaniard won all six matches. Federer, meanwhile, has an edge over Nadal at Wimbledon, where the Swiss legend won three out of four matches. In the Australian Open, Nadal won three out of four matches.

The most recent Grand Slam match between Federer and Nadal was in the semifinals of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where Federer won in four sets, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite their fierce competition on the court, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have also developed a strong friendship and respect for each other over the years. They have teamed up for charity events, exhibitions, and the Laver Cup, where they have played both as partners and opponents.

