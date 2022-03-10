Watch: When Stan Wawrinka jokingly called Roger Federer an "a**hole" for beating him in the 2017 Indian Wells final

It is no secret that Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are just as good a pair of friends off the court as they are fierce competitors on the court. The two have locked horns with each other 23 times till date, one of which came in the final of the 2017 Indian Wells Masters.

Seeded ninth in the tournament, Federer defeated three seeded players enroute to the final, including an impressive straight-sets victory over 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

Wawrinka, the third seed, also had to vanquish three seeded players to set up the final against his countryman. Most notably, the 36-year-old triumphed over eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals and 21st seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals.

The all-Swiss final began in predicatable fashion as the 20-time Grand Slam champion broke his opponent's serve in the fifth game to take the first set 6-4 in comfortable fashion.

Wawrinka began the second set much better, breaking the former World No. 1's serve to take an early 2-0 lead. However, the 40-year-old found his groove soon afterwards and clawed his way back to level things at 2-2.

From there, both players held their own serve one after the other to reach a 6-5 scoreline in favor of the 40-year-old, with Wawrinka serving to stay in the match. But Federer once again managed to convert a break point at the most critical juncture, securing the Indian Wells title with a picturesque volleyed smash. The scoreline read 6-4, 7-5.

The triumph marked the Swiss' record-equalling fifth title in Indian Wells as well as his 25th Masters title. It was also the 90th ATP singles title of his career.

Speaking in his on-court interview during the presentation ceremony, the 3-time Grand Slam champion jokingly called his friend an "a**hole" for being all smiles despite denying him the win. This only made the 40-year-old laugh even harder, which in turn made Wawrinka and the spectators join in his jubiliation.

Stan Wawrinka also revealed that he had been cheering for the 20-time Grand Slam champion during the final of that year's Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal. Having only returned to action at the beginning of the year after recovering from a knee injury, the Swiss went on to win the tournament to complete an incredible comeback.

Adding that he was still his "biggest fan," Wawrinka congratulated Federer on that triumph as well as his most recent one.

"I'd like to congratulate Roger. He's laughing, he's an a**hole but it's okay. I've lost some tough ones against [Federer] but when you played the final of the 2017 Australian Open, I was still your biggest fan," Wawrinka said. "So congrats on your comeback and congrats for today."

Here's a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube by Tennis TV:

Roger Federer has lost to Stan Wawrinka only thrice in his career so far

Roger Federer has won all but three of his 23 meetings against Stan Wawrinka

Across 23 meetings up until now, Roger Federer has lost to Stan Wawrinka only thrice in his career. The first loss came in the third ever meeting between the pair, a straight-sets loss for the 40-year-old at the 2009 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Swiss followed that loss by winning 11 straight matches against his countryman over a five-year period before registering his second loss, this time at the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters. Wawrinka's third and most recent victory against the former World No. 1 came once again on clay, when he defeated him in the quarterfinals of the 2015 French Open.

Since then, the duo have squared off seven more times on the tennis court, all of them going in favor of the World No. 27.

