WATCH: Where it all started, Roger Federer as a ball boy at the 1993 Swiss Indoors in Basel

Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest. However, before mesmerizing spectators with his elegant play, the Swiss was a ball boy for a while. He was among the ball kids at the 1993 Swiss Indoors in his birthplace Basel and a video of him during the competition has resurfaced on social media.

Back in 2018, Roger Federer spoke to Tennis TV about his experience as a ball boy while watching a video of himself and the other ball kids receiving medals from the tournament's champion Michael Stich.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he still has the medal he received as a ball boy in his prized possessions and that he will always remain a ball boy at heart.

"I still have them, and I still get today, from ball girls and ball boys, and I have pizza with them at the end of the tournament. They also give me a medal. I guess it means I'm still a ball boy too because at heart, I will always be a ball boy," Roger Federer said.

Roger Federer announces his retirement from tennis

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis via social media today, claiming that the upcoming Laver Cup would be his final tournament. This is also why the aforementioned video of him as a ball kid has been doing the rounds today.

Calling the decision "bittersweet," the 41-year-old declared that he had no regrets about hanging up his racquet at his point of his career and that he considered himself among the most lucky people on earth.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,"the 41-year-old said. "I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision, as I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate."

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," he added.

Federer retires as one of the greatest players to ever play tennis, with 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams, which was a record until Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic surpassed him.

The former World No. 1 will represent a star-studded Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which consists of Nadal, Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Their opposing team, Team World, comprises of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

