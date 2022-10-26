Daniil Medvedev is currently in Austria for the ATP 500 Vienna Open, where he is the top-seeded player and will compete alongside the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, and Cameron Norrie.

In a hilarious video that surfaced online recently, 138th-ranked player Zsombor Piros of Hungary was seen impersonating the 2021 US Open champion. The video was shared by Alexander Somogyi of Slovakia on his Instagram stories. The clip that left fans impressed showed Piros imitating the World No. 4's serve, forehand, backhand, and volley.

While sharing the video, Somogyi wrote:

"Best Daniil Medvedev impression of all times by Zsombor Piros."

"I'm a cold person in life and now, I felt so many good emotions" - Daniil Medvedev on becoming a father for the first time

Daniil Medvedev has so far won one singles title this season

Upon arriving in Austria for the Vienna Open, Daniil Medvedev sat down for an interview with the ATP Tour and started by speaking about becoming a father recently for the first time. Medvedev's wife, Daria, gave birth to a baby girl on October 14.

The 26-year-old player revealed that although he thought he was quite a "cold person," he experienced a plethora of emotions after his daughter was born. However, he also stated that keeping the upcoming tournaments in mind, he continued his practice sessions and was hungry for a win, going forward.

"Yeah, that's a lot of emotions," Daniil Medvedev said. "I thought when I said I'm not able to feel at this caliber because I'm quite a little bit cold person in life and now I felt so many good emotions where I was like, 'Wow! I'm actually a sensitive person'. You know I can be a sensitive person."

"So there's a lot of fun and a lot of good feelings, but you know I'm a competitor and I want to continue going on tournaments, trying to do my best and win. So I was practicing a lot before coming here and in these terms, nothing will change. I still want to win," he added.

During the semifinals of the Astana Open against Novak Djokovic a few days ago, Medvedev took the first set 6-4. After the Serb bounced back and won the second set 7-6(6), the Russian suddenly retired mid-match. He revealed that he had a serious muscle pull during the second-set tie-break but had recovered.

"Yeah, it was a strain. I don't want to call it a small strain but a medium strain. We've done a good job with especially my physio, thanks a lot to him. I was able to get a full-power 100% session on Saturday to decide if I'm coming here because I wasn't 100% sure. I didn't feel any pain, so came here, practiced here today, played good tennis, and I feel 100% ready," he added.

