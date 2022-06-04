"Watched a few games of Nadal-Djokovic"- Maria Sharapova when asked if she watched 2022 Roland Garros

Maria Sharapova recently hosted a 'Question & Answer' session on her Instagram stories, where she gave updates on her life, highlighting her experiences as a soon-to-be mother.

During the Q&A, the former pro was asked whether she had been following the ongoing Roland Garros. She replied that she watched some of the action from the much-anticipated encounter between arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The duo locked horns for the 59th time in the quarter-finals earlier this week, when the Spaniard prevailed in four sets. On Sunday, he will be going for a record-extending 22nd Major title against Casper Ruud.

"Are you watching the French Open? Miss watching you play!" a fan asked the Russian.

"I watched a few games of Nadal-Djokovic, don't have cable so caught it on Tennis Channel's feed," Maria Sharapova replied.

The former World No. 1 went on to share how pregnancy brought about certain changes in her everyday life. Maria Sharapova announced her pregnancy with fiance Alexander Gilkes in April earlier this year.

Sharapova revealed that she strives to workout consistently with regular walks and Pilates sessions.

"Slow, steady and consistent is my pregnancy workout motto. Pilates three times a week, daily walks and talks," she said.

While sharing pictures of her favorite pregnancy clothing, Sharapova disclosed how she had been receiving a plethora of pre and post maternity gifts like thermals, strollers and science books from various brands.

The five-time Grand Slam winner further talked about how her eating habits have been modified since expecting a baby. She explained that she refrains from having heavy meals and mostly resorts to gently cooked vegetables.

"I can't have large meals. I mostly crave simple, home-cooked veggies. I drink more water than I ever have. I miss a spicy margarita. But I make up for it with strawberry Hagen Das ice cream," the 35-year-old said.

When asked where she would like to plan a vacation to after childbirth, Sharapova revealed that she would love to fly to Japan for an 'Omakase' meal. Omakase is a food ordering system in Japanese restaurants where chefs themselves choose the dishes for the customers.

"Is there something you really want to do immediately after giving birth?" a fan asked Maria Sharapova.

"Fly to Japan for an Omakase meal. Possible?" she replied.

"Such a special, hard-fought victory in my career"- Maria Sharapova on winning 2014 Roland Garros

Maria Sharapova with the 2014 French Open

One of Maria Sharapova's fans told her how much they liked her pictures from the champion's photoshoot after winning the 2014 Roland Garros. The Russian won her fifth and final Major title in Paris that year after beating future World No. 1 Simona Halep in the final.

Sharapova pointed out how grueling the triumph was, before joking that the photoshoot with the French Open trophy was perhaps the last time she wore Louboutins, a kind of high heel conceptualized by French designer Cristian Louboutin.

"No question but your 2014 Roland Garros Eiffel Tower picture is one of the most gorgeous pictures ever taken!", a fan said.

"Thank you! Such a special, hard-fought victory in my career. It could have also been the last time I wore Louboutins," Sharapova replied.

