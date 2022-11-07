"Watching those last moments with him and Rafa at Laver Cup, how do you not cry?" - Lisa Raymond on Roger Federer's emotional farewell

Roger Federer's emotional farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup and the images of Federer and Rafael Nadal crying together touched many hearts. American tennis great Lisa Raymond was among those who also cried after watching the farewell and she lauded the camaraderie between the two all-time greats.

Raymond opened up about the Swiss legend's retirement and what it means for the sport, while also reminiscing about the time she spent with him on tour, during which she was introduced to his cordial and respectful personality.

Speaking during an appearance on a recent episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, Lisa Raymond shed light on the Laver Cup moment and highlighted that Federer's retirement has left a big vacuum in men's tennis.

"Watching those last moments with him and Rafa at Laver Cup, how do you not cry at all of that?" Raymond said. "The respect those guys have for each other on and off the court is just phenomenal. Men's tennis lost a big part of it that day he retired."

The former doubles World No. 1 took a trip down memory lane to narrate an incident involving the Swiss great, further highlighting his respectful nature towards his colleagues on the tour. Raymond and her former doubles partner Sam Stosur met and interacted with Federer during an awards ceremony ahead of the French Open a few years ago.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's conduct and show of respect towards everyone present at the event left Raymond impressed, to say the least.

"We got to sit at the same table with him, which was like the greatest thrill ever. I'll never forget, it didn't matter who was getting the award. Whether it was the top junior, whether it was us getting doubles, the wheelchair champion, or whomever, he literally just sit there and wanted to take it in and hear everything those people had to say. It's like he was just so respectful of his fellow players. Such an awesome guy," Raymond said.

Lisa Raymond highlights Roger Federer's influence on tour among fellow tennis players

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Lisa Raymond also shed light on another aspect of Federer's legacy, highlighting that he was popular not just among fans but also among his colleagues on the tour.

Raymond spoke about how many players were interested in watching the Swiss great play live and would try to find any empty seats they could in stadiums each time he played.

"You can't say enough about him. Obviously what he did on court was just insane. You never saw so many players feed into a player box or player area to watch a fellow competitor play. It was always packed watching Roger...I've got so many little stories of what a nice guy he was. He was so incredibly respectful." Raymond said.

At the Laver Cup, Federer hinted that while he will never play on tour again, he might play in exhibition events from time to time. He also expressed his intention to be part of the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, albeit in a different capacity.

